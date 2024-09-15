The 7 Best New Movies on Hulu in September 2024

Summer movie season is winding down and awards season is still on the horizon, so you might be looking for some movies to stream at home this month. Whether you’re looking for scary movies to kick off spooky season in earnest, recent theatrical releases that are just making their way to streaming or nostalgic faves, there’s a lot to choose from in the new movies on Hulu this month.

We’ve assembled a curated list below to help you skip the scrolling and streaming. Check out the seven best new movies streaming on Hulu in September below.

Olivia Colman in “The Favourite” (Searchlight Pictures) “The Favourite” (2018) Biting historical comedy “The Favourite” was Emma Stone’s first collaboration with her current go-to-guy, “Poor Things” and “Kinds of Kindness” director Yorgos Lanthimos,” though it was Olivia Coleman who walked with the Best Actress Oscar for this one. Not your typical period piece, “The Favourite” is sexy and repellent, seductive and sickening, hinged on the trio of exceptional performances from Coleman as Queen Anne, Rachel Weisz as her power-hungry friend and lover, and Stone as the ambitious former aristocrat turned scullery maid who schemes them apart. It’s hard to quantify; harsh and dramatic, playful in the way a deviant trickster might be, funny but haunting.

Bill Skarsgård in “Boy Kills World” (Roadside Attractions) “Boy Kills World” (2024) The action-packed, recently-in-theaters “Boy Kills World” is structured around a central conceit — the main character, Boy, is deaf and mute, with the entire film being narrated by the voice in his head. That voice is provided by none other than H. Jon Benjamin, aka the voice of Bob Belcher on “Bob’s Burgers,” so that is occasionally a little distracting, but otherwise, “Boy Kills World” is a vibrant, satisfyingly action-heavy dystopian revenge movie. Pennywise himself, Bill Skarsgård stars as the muscle-bound, hyper-trained brawling Boy, who sets out to bring down the totalitarian dynasty that murdered his family when he was a child, with Yayan Ruhian leveling up the film’s action pedigree as his Mentor. Distinctly styled with dynamic fight scenes, this is a fun one for action fans that you might have missed in theaters. Read Next

Streamflation: Why Streaming Prices Keep Going Up | Charts

Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau in “Babes” (Neon) “Babes” (2024) Watch two of the funniest working actresses in the biz holding each other up, coming to blows and generally going through in NEON’s acclaimed comedy “Babes.” Which is also directed by one of the funniest actresses in the biz, Pamela Adlon, making her feature debut after directing 44 episodes of her excellent FX dramedy series “Better Things.” Ilana Glazer co-wrote and stars as Eden, carefree and a bit messy, who decides to have a baby after a one-night-stand leaves her pregnant, relying on her childhood BFF (Michelle Buteau) for more than a little help along the way.

“Freaky Friday” (Disney)” “Freaky Friday” (2003) There’s never a bad time to watch 2018’s “Freaky Friday,” but with the much-anticipated Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reuniting sequel on the way, now’s really the time for a revisit. Or a first watch, if you’re so lucky. Curtis and Lohan star as a mother-daughter duo stuck in a body-swap until they learn to appreciate each other’s struggles, with both actresses doing some excellent leading lady work. Lohan is effervescent and charming as the uptight mom in her teenager daughter’s body, and Curtis is riotous in return as the wild child teen who suddenly has access to all the freedoms (and pitfalls) of adulthood. Most importantly, their chemistry is megawatt, making the film one of the all-time great body swap movies.

“Jennifer’s Body” (20th Century) “Jennifer’s Body” (2009) You know how people say “time will tell?” Well, time told with “Jennifer’s Body,” the once-dismissed film that has been thoroughly re-adjudicated and re-evaluated as one of the best horror comedies of its era. Written by Diablo Cody (“Juno”) and directed by Karyn Kusama (“The Invitation”), “Jennifer’s Body” was subject to an egregious marketing campaign and Megan Fox backlash that’s been well documented and discussed in the years since, but none of that really matters now, because 15 years after the movie first hit theaters, it holds up as a laugh-out-loud horror-comedy banger that taps into deep, dark, rarely discussed dynamics of female friendships and lets loose a man-eating Megan Fox as the demonically-possessed Jennifer. And oh boy, she ate.

“Us” (Universal Pictures) “Us” Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” followup, “Us,” is probably the weakest of his three films — which is crazy, because it’s still so good. Lupita Nyong’o gives one of her best performances — two of them, actually — as a mother trying to protect her family from unknown terror and as the doppelganger trying to bestow it upon them. Peele has exceptional cinematic command and he just loves genre, a combination that makes his films some of the most satisfying, rich and unpretentious horror on the market.