What really happened with Disney+’s reboot of Disney Channel hit “Lizzie McGuire”? Star Hilary Duff was set to return as an older, possibly wiser Lizzie in the series that, unfortunately, never saw the light of day.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan this week, Duff revealed the plot line that was deemed not family-friendly enough for their wholesome character involved Lizzie being two-timed.

“My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, “I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn’t, and I’m turning 30. What the fuck?'” she said.

When asked if she considered leaking the episodes herself, she told the interviewer, “I like the way you think,” but added, “I would be lying if I didn’t say I didn’t have those thoughts a few times.”

She took the high road, naturally, but didn’t completely rule out returning to the character later on. “But I wouldn’t (leak the episodes), because in my 34 years I’ve realized that everything does happen for a reason.There’s a time and a place for everything. It just wasn’t her moment. I’m constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that’s really sweet. It’s not dead, and it’s not alive.”

Duff first announced the revival at the D23 Expo in August 2019. It went into production in November of that year, but shut down a few months later. In December 2020, Duff announced on Instagram that the series was not moving forward.

She now stars in Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father.” The “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff debuted on Jan. 18 to dismal reviews, with TheWrap calling it “a legendary misfire.”