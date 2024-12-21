The 5 Best New Movies Streaming Free on Tubi in December 2024

Need something to stream during the holiday break? The subscription-free streaming service Tubi always has a surprisingly robust lineup of great films.
Yes, there’s a massive catalogue of obscure titles and forgotten gems — that’s half of the appeal! — but Tubi also has a lot of great movies and certified classics in the mix, too. It can just be a bit difficult to spot the must-watch new movies streaming amongst the enormous library.
Not to worry, here’s a hand-picked selection of the best new movies on Tubi this month to save you some time.
‘Die Hard’ (1988)
Hopefully, at this point, we can all let the “Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie?” discourse rest — and if you’re someone who’s gotta watch “Die Hard” for the holidays, Tubi has you covered this year. Bruce Willis stars as future action icon John McClane, but in the original film, McClane is far from the grizzled, larger-than-life action hero that emerges in the sequels: he’s an anxious, wisecracking everyman cop at a low point and thrust into a situation way above his paygrade. That’s what makes it so thrilling and satisfying to watch him push through, punch above his weight and bring down the bad guys. John McTiernan directed the hell out of this movie and it’s a standard-bearing action film that’s a go-to watch year-round — it just hits that much better during the holidays.
‘The Departed’ (2006)
Among Martin Scorsese’s biggest crowd-pleasers, and the one that finally won him his only Best Director statue (yeah, you read that right), “The Departed” is sometimes written off as minor Scorsese, too commercial to rank among the best of his oeuvre. That is, of course, nonsense. Inspired by the also excellent Hong Kong film “Infernal Affairs,” “The Departed” stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon as two rookie cops in Boston going undercover for the other side — one (DiCaprio), an honest cop pretending to be a criminal in infamous crime boss Frank Costello’s (Jack Nicholson) gang, the other (Damon), a Costello loyalist infiltrating the police department from the inside. Fast-paced, thrilling and sweat-on-the-brow tense, “The Departed” ain’t minor anything, it’s one of the great crime thrillers of the 21st Century.
‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ (1992)
If you’re caught up in “Nosferatu” hype, now is the perfect time to revisit “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” another auteur-helmed vampire adaptation spawned from Stoker’s seminal horror novel. Lavish, gorgeous, textural and lustful, the adaptation from “The Godfather” filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is a product of love for cinema history that created a film for the history books. Using playful, clever in-camera effects to create a rich world of horror and wonder, with some of the most stunning costumes ever put on film (which also won an Oscar for Eiko Ishioka), “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” is a feast for the eyes, starring Gary Oldman as a sexed-up spin on the Prince of Darkness.
‘Sicario’ (2015)
Combine the meticulous aesthetics of “Dune” and “Arrival” director Denis Villeneuve with the gritty Americana survivalism of “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan and what do you get? A hell of a thriller in the form of “Sicario,” the gritty, star-studded 2015 film about the U.S. war on drugs that was also Sheridan’s screenwriting debut. Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Bernthal and Daniel Kaluuya star in this breathlessly tense thriller with an exceptional score from the late, great composer Jóhann Jóhannsson.
‘Training Day’ (2001)
If “Gladiator II” has you in the mood for another deliciously unhinged performance from Denzel Washington, you can’t do much better than “Training Day,” the 2001 police thriller that earned him the Best Actor gold at the Academy Awards. Directed by frequent Washington collaborator Antoine Fuqua (“The Equalizer”) from a script by David Ayer (“The Beekeeper”), “Training Day” follows Ethan Hawke as a rookie cop whose first day as an LAPD narcotics officer goes off the rails when he’s assigned to the decorated but unhinged Detective Alonzo Harris (Washington).