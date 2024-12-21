The 5 Best New Movies Streaming Free on Tubi in December 2024

Need something to stream during the holiday break? The subscription-free streaming service Tubi always has a surprisingly robust lineup of great films.

Yes, there’s a massive catalogue of obscure titles and forgotten gems — that’s half of the appeal! — but Tubi also has a lot of great movies and certified classics in the mix, too. It can just be a bit difficult to spot the must-watch new movies streaming amongst the enormous library.

Not to worry, here’s a hand-picked selection of the best new movies on Tubi this month to save you some time.