See Big Tech’s $2.7 Trillion Growth in 2020 All in One Chart

by | December 31, 2020 @ 8:30 AM

The five richest companies in the U.S., all tech companies, have seen their valuations swell during the pandemic

It has been a brutal year for so many people and small businesses. But for the five major tech giants in the U.S. — Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google — 2020 has merely solidified their dominance, with each company seeing their valuations swell during the pandemic.

Here’s all you really need to know: Altogether, those five companies have seen their market caps increase $2.7 trillion this year alone. Instead of being decimated by COVID-19, Big Tech has only gotten, well, bigger.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Wonder Woman 1984 Patty Jenkins Gal Gadot

How Private Screenings Boosted ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Pandemic-Record Box Office
quibi fail

Quibi’s Demise and 9 Other Tech Stories That Defined 2020
box office year in review

Inside This Year’s $30 Billion Box Office Freefall

119 Cable Channels Ranked by 2020 Viewership: A Good Year for Cable News (and TLC)
History Vikings

Why ‘Vikings’ Will Finish Run on Amazon Prime Instead of the History Channel

TV Winners and Losers of 2020: From ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to ‘Live PD’ (And We Didn’t Forget Ellen)
The Office Steve Carell

Will ‘The Office’ Still Be a Monster Streaming Hit When It Jumps From Netflix to Peacock?
The Masked Dancer

Fox’s ‘The Masked Dancer’ Debuts as Top-Rated New Show of the Season
mackenzie scott bezos

$6 Billion Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott (Formerly Bezos) Emerges as 2020’s Real Superhero
wme caa uta icm hollywood talent agenciesagencies

How Hollywood Agencies Pivoted in Pandemic: Downsizing, Streaming and Making Peace With Writers

Fox Has Lost 30% of Its Viewers This Season – and CBS Declines Are Even Worse