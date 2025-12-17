Bill O’Reilly Gobsmacked That Susie Wiles Would Speak to ‘Hate-Trump’ Mag Vanity Fair: ‘They Edited It, of Course’ | Video

Bill O’Reilly can’t understand why Susie Wiles would speak to a “hate-Trump publication” like Vanity Fair.

On Wednesday’s episode of “No Spin,” the host couldn’t believe that Trump’s White House Chief of Staff chose to talk with Vanity Fair. O’Reilly was convinced the very candid way Wiles spoke to the publication was edited to sound worse because “all magazines do that.”

“In the edit, in the interview, and they edited it, of course, all magazines do that,” O’Reilly said. “She said some controversial stuff and now all hell is breaking loose in the press. … My first question is, why? Why Miss Wiles? You have one of the most important jobs in the country. Why would you talk to Vanity Fair magazine? What do you hope to gain by that?”

He added: “This is a left-wing, Hollywood-based, hate-Trump publication. That’s what it is. Why are you giving them your valuable time when you know they’re going to edit the piece in a way that makes you and your boss look bad? It’s 100%. I can’t figure this out. I really cannot figure it out.”

Wiles gave 11 interviews to writer Chris Whipple, an author who has reported extensively on White House chiefs of staff. Throughout the conversations, which took place during the first year of Trump‘s second term, she said Trump, who doesn’t drink, “operates [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do,” comparing him to an alcoholic.

Hours after the story went up Tuesday, Wiles disavowed the interview in an X post.

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” Wiles wrote in an X post. “Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.”

While Vanity Fair remained quiet on Tuesday and let the story speak for itself, Whipple defended the interview Wednesday morning while talking with Anderson Cooper. He was adamant all of his conversations come with receipts.

“It’s on tape, as is every assertion that Susie made. And as you know, I interviewed the inner circle as well,” Whipple said. “I talked to JD Vance, I talked to Marco Rubio, Stephen Miller and others — all of it taped, all of it on the record. And the giveaway is that they haven’t been able to challenge a single fact.”

You can watch the full “No Spin News” segment in the video above.