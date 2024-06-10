Bloomberg’s Screentime media conference is returning in 2024 with some big names. Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria, OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios Mike Hopkins, Sony Music Entertainment CEO Rob Stringer, “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone and comedian Whitney Cummings will all headline the October event, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The second edition of the summit will take place from Oct. 9-10 at Nya Studios. It will gather together the moguls, celebrities and entrepreneurs who are “defining the next phase of pop culture,” a press release for the event reads. The event is expected to cover everything from the future of Hollywood studios to the the boom in live sports and the impact of AI. The event will be hosted by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw, the company’s managing editor for media and entertainment.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets and more information about the event can be found here.

Bloomberg’s Screentime vertical was first launched in 2020 as a reporting project that covers the future of entertainment. During its first year in 2023, the Screentime media conference emerged as one of the most successful inaugural events for the Bloomberg Live Experiences team. That first event saw 1,200 people attend in-person with nearly 2,000 attending virtually and was headlined by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, William Morris Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and reality star Kris Jenner.

As for this year’s headliners, Bajaria joined Netflix in 2016 and currently oversees the streamer’s unscripted and scripted series. She was named one of The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Power 100 in 2022. Blair has led OnlyFans since July of 2023 and previously served as the company’s chief strategy and operations officer. During his time with Amazon, Hopkins has been instrumental in Prime Video’s expansion into the NFL with “Thursday Night Football” as well as the streamer’s increased investment into local sports. Finally, Stringer has led Sony Music Entertainment since 2017 and in 2022 was listed as No. 2 on Billboard’s Power 100 ranking of persons influential in the music industry.

That’s it for the executive side so far. On the more creative side, Stone is best known for co-creating “South Park” alongside Trey Parker, a series that is still ongoing since its premiere in 1997. He also co-created “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut,” “Team America: World Police” and the Broadway hit “The Book of Mormon.” A stand-up comedian, actress, writer, director and podcaster, Cummings created “2 Broke Girls” as well as her own sitcom, “Whitney.”