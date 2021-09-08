Bob Odenkirk Back to Work on ‘Better Call Saul’ Following Heart Attack (Photo)

Saul Goodman is back in the office. Bob Odenkirk tweeted out a photo of himself in the makeup chair back on the set of “Better Call Saul.” The actor suffered a heart attack on set earlier this summer.

“Back to work on Better Call Saul!” he tweeted on Wednesday. “So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”

You look great, Bob.

See the tweet — and Bob/Saul — at the bottom of the post.

In late July, Odenkirk updated fans on his condition.

“To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming,” he tweeted at the time. “But I feel the love and it means so much. I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Odenkirk was filming for the “Breaking Bad” spinoff’s sixth and final season in New Mexico when he collapsed.

The final season of “Better Call Saul” began filming in New Mexico back in March and was eyeing an early 2022 premiere on AMC. Like most other shows, filming had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since reprising his role as con-man lawyer Saul Goodman in the prequel spinoff series to “Breaking Bad,” Odenkirk has earned four Golden Globe nominations for best actor in a television series drama, and four Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. The upcoming sixth season has been announced as the show’s last, with the final episodes set to wrap up the story of Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman.