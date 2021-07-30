Bob Odenkirk Says He Suffered ‘Small Heart Attack,’ Thanks Fans for ‘Overwhelming’ Concern

Bob Odenkirk spoke for the first time since he collapsed on set during filming of “Better Call Saul” this week, thanking fans for their support and confirming he suffered a “small heart attack.”

“To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much,” Odenkirk said on Twitter Friday. “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Odenkirk was filming for the “Breaking Bad” spinoff’s sixth and final season in New Mexico when he collapsed on set Tuesday night. According to TMZ, which first reported the story, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m.

The final season of “Better Call Saul” began filming in New Mexico back in March and was eyeing an early 2022 premiere on AMC. Like most other shows, filming had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AMC and Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series, have not commented on the current status of production.

Since reprising his role as con-man lawyer Saul Goodman in the prequel spinoff series to “Breaking Bad,” Odenkirk has earned four Golden Globe nominations for best actor in a television series drama, and four Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. The upcoming sixth season has been announced as the show’s last, with the final episodes set to wrap up the story of Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman.