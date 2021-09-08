John Mulaney Was 2 Hours Late to His Own Intervention: Here’s the Full Story (Video)

John Mulaney guested on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” for three segments on Tuesday. Yeah, there was A LOT for the two buddies and former colleagues to talk about.

Mulaney opened up by telling Meyers he “packed a lot into” this year. And then he really opened up.

“I went to rehab in September,” Mulaney began. “I got out in October, I move out of my home from my ex-wife, I host ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Halloween, I relapse on drugs after the show — not directly after the show, I mean, well after ‘Good Nights…'”

Mulaney continued that he has since been “told” that he then “took a job” at “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” We can confirm that is true, John.

“I continued using drugs, you and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall,” Mulaney continued. “I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February, I lived in sober living for another month and a half. The insurrection was on Jan. 6, but I had nothing to do with that.”

Some solid insurrection humor, as really only Mulaney could bring, continued from there.

He and Meyers then talked about Mulaney’s intervention, which included one professional and a who’s-who of alt comics. And they were all kept waiting: Mulaney was two hours late to his own intervention.

We know what you’re thinking — it was drugs. Well, probably, but there was also an ill-timed haircut. Under the guise of the gathering being a dinner party, Mulaney eventually arrived.

“When I opened the door, I knew right away it was an intervention,” he said. “That’s how bad of a drug problem I had.”

Mulaney acknowledged that he knew things were serious when Fred Armisen was not doing a bit.

“Fred was serious,” Mulaney said. “Do you know how off-putting that is?”

He’s not wrong. We’re uncomfortable just imagining that.

While there were lots of laughs last night, Mulaney also expressed a great deal of gratitude, and he and Meyers put their love for each other on full display.

Speaking of love, Mulaney then told Meyers he and girlfriend Olivia Munn are having a baby. Yes, everything is coming up John Mulaney.

Watch the (very long) video above.