John Mulaney Faced Secret Service Investigation After ‘SNL’ Monologue Joke About Julius Caesar (Video)

John Mulaney says a silly joke about the Leap Year and Julius Caesar found him in some hot water with the federal government and Donald Trump’s Secret Service.

Mulaney says the Secret Service investigated him shortly after he performed his “SNL” monologue back in February when he told a joke that was not about Donald Trump (and then perhaps unwisely re-told it to Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday) but said that that 2020 is a Leap Year, and the man who invented the Leap Year, Roman emperor Julius Caesar, was also stabbed in the back by a bunch of senators because he went crazy.

“And I said that’s an interesting thing that can happen,” Mulaney said. “There’s a service that operates for the President and they’re secret. They’re a secret service…They investigated me, and I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke. Am I stoked there’s a file on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much.”

Mulaney said he initially was the target of “patriotic magazines that were suddenly on Twitter” calling his Julius Caesar joke an outrage, but he really did speak with someone at the Secret Service vetting him.

“They were very nice in the interview. In terms of risk assessment, no one who’s ever looked at me thought I registered above a 1,” Mulaney joked.

Mulaney then said they wanted to make sure there wasn’t “anything else” they should be aware of before they closed the file on him. Did he have any manifestos lying around or long rants about the President on Facebook? He did neglect to mention something important however.

“Then I’m cleared by the secret service I’ve been told,” Mulaney said. “I failed to realize that after telling the Secret Service that they had nothing else to worry about, that I had leased an apartment for one year in Washington D.C. and that that apartment was across the street from the Secret Service building. It had a planned vibe to it.”

Despite that scare, Mulaney actually had a pretty good 2020, hosting “SNL” twice, both before and after the pandemic. He also reflected on a joke he told in his “SNL” monologue that made him the target of people on the left in which he said that “no matter who wins,” some things will never change.

You can watch John Mulaney’s whole clip from “Kimmel” above and here.