Bob Odenkirk Jokes About ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Week in Recovery Update

Bob Odenkirk continues to recover from the heart attack that sent what feels like the entire world into a minor panic attack a week ago. But if you’re worried about any setbacks, don’t be: On Friday night he updated fans about his condition, joking that the experience of learning how many people worried about him has been akin to the end of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“I am doing great. I’ve had my very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!” Odenkirk said in a statement posted on Twitter.

On July 27, Odenkirk had what he later described as a “small heart attack” during filming of the final season of AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” and was rushed to a nearby hospital. A massive outpouring of affection and concern for the actor followed from fans and friends like David Cross and Bryan Cranston.

A day after he entered the hospital, Odenkirk’s family announced that after a touch and go period, he would be making a full recovery — or as his son, Nate put it, “He’s going to be OK.” This prompted an equally massive outpouring of relief from fans and friends.