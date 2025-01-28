‘Bosch’ Ends Again as ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Gets Premiere Date for Final Season

“Bosch” is coming to an end one more time. The third and final season of “Bosch: Legacy” will premiere on Prime Video on March 27.

The original “Bosch” followed Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) during his years as a LAPD homicide detective. “Legacy” picks up after his retirement as Bosch tries his hand at becoming a private investigator. Standing at his side are Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), an attorney who’s struggling to believe in the legal system, and patrol cop Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz).

Specifically, this season is an adaptation of two of Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels: 2022’s “Desert Star” and 1993’s “The Black Ice.” As Bosch, Money and Maddie investigate the murder of Kurt Dockweiler, the secrets that come to light threaten to ruin their lives. As this unfolds, Bosch struggles to cope with the disappearance of a family, Money is positioned to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles and Maddie becomes entangled in a string of violent home robberies.

“As we approach the final season of ‘Bosch: Legacy,’ we are so proud of what this series has accomplished and while it’s bittersweet to see it come to a close, we’re immensely satisfied with the journey,” Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, said in a Tuesday statement. “We’re grateful to Michael Connelly, Titus Welliver and the rest of the cast and crew for the captivating stories they have delivered over the years and the series has left an indelible mark on the crime drama genre. This final season promises to deliver more high-stakes drama and intriguing storytelling for our global customers.”

“What an amazing run it has been. I could not have asked for a better cinematic adaptation of my work,” Connelly, author and executive producer, added. “Led by Titus Welliver and showrunners Eric Overmyer and Tom Bernardo, and a great partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, I think we defined the start of the streaming era with the best detective show ever.”

In addition to Welliver, Rogers and Lintz, Season 3 stars Stephen A. Chang (Maurice “Mo” Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Det. “Barrel” Johnson), Paul Calderon (Det. Jimmy Robertson), Celestino Corneille (DEA Agent Charlie Hovan) and Chris Browning (Preston Borders). They will joined by series newcomers Tommy Martinez (Albert Torres), Andrea Cortes (Victoria Hernandez), Orla Brady (Siobhan Murphy), Michael Reilly Burke (Finbar McShane), Dale Dickey (Sheila Walsh), Manuel Uriza (Zorillo) and Chris Bauer (Sheriff Deputy Jack Garrity).

“Bosch: Legacy” comes from Fabel Entertainment and is executive produced by Connelly, Overmyer, Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge and Welliver.

The original “Bosch” premiered as one of two drama pilots Amazon debuted in 2014. The rest of its first season was later released in 2015, and the series came to an end in 2021. Though “Legacy” is coming to an end, Prime Video is moving forward with another spinoff that will follow Connelly’s character Detective Renée Ballard, played by Maggie Q.