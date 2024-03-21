Maggie Q has been cast as Detective Renée Ballard in Prime Video’s untitled “Bosch” spinoff, the streamer said on Thursday.

She previously starred in the CW’s spy thriller series “Nikita” and ABC’s “Designated Survivor.”

The 10-episode series follows Ballard as she takes charge of the LAPD’s new cold case division, an under-funded all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city.

The spin-off will bring back Titus Welliver’s Harry Bosch, who helps Ballard “navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life” as a larger conspiracy unfolds.

The character was created by bestselling author Michael Connelly, who executive produces under his Hieronymus Pictures banner alongside Fabel Entertainment.

When the show was announced, Connelly promised, “This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of ‘Bosch: Legacy.’ Fans of the books will love it.”

The show will be helmed by showrunners Michael Alaimo (“The Closer,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth”) and Kendall Sherwood (“Major Crimes,” “Your Honor”).

The character of Renée Ballard first appeared in Connelly’s 2017 novel, “The Late Show.” The sixth Ballard novel, “The Waiting,” will be released in November.

Last year, Amazon also shared plans to build another spin-off around Jerry “Jed” Edgar, a homicide detective who sometimes partners with Bosch. The character is played by Jamie Hector.

“Bosch” ran on Prime Video from 2014 to 2021. The sequel, “Bosch: Legacy,” which features the character’s daughter Maddie as a rookie cop, debuted on Amazon Freevee in May 2022. Maddie is portrayed by Madison Lintz, who previously played, Sophia, the daughter of Melissa McBride’s character, on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

Maggie Q, whose films include “The Family Plan” with Mark Wahlberg,

The Protégé” with Michael Keaton and “Mission: Impossible III,” is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Vision PR.

Deadline was first to report the news.