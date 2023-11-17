Prime Video revealed that it has ordered the Untitled Renée Ballard project to series Friday.

Based on the work by New York Times bestselling author Michael Connelly, who will executive produce under his Hieronymus Pictures banner alongside Fabel Entertainment, the show will be helmed by showrunners Michael Alaimo (“The Closer,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth”) and Kendall Sherwood (“Major Crimes,” “Your Honor”).

“It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years,” Connelly said. “This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it.”

The 10-episode order will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, following Detective Renée Ballard as she takes charge of the LAPD’s new cold case division, an under-funded all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Per the show’s description, “When Ballard uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.”

“From books to screen, Michael Connelly creates authentic and suspenseful stories, led by distinctive characters who make audiences care and connect. Renée Ballard is one of those characters,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios. “She instantly captivated readers with hints of a troubled past and a protective layer of idiosyncrasies she developed to survive. We look forward to expanding the Bosch universe with Michael and introducing viewers to Ballard’s personal approach to pursuing justice.”

The series is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Michael Alaimo, and Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate will executive produce for Fabel Entertainment with Jasmine Russ as co-executive producer. Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers. Theresa Snider will co-executive produce for Hieronymus Pictures.

“Alaimo and Sherwood have done an incredible job bringing Renée to life, and creating a show that feels contemporary and fresh while honoring the Michael Connelly Universe,” Bastin, Executive Producer and CEO, Fabel Entertainment. “As the producers of Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, we are sure fans will love this new installment in the franchise.”