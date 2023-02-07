‘Bosch’ Spinoffs Focused on Jerry Edgar, Renee Ballard in the Works at Amazon Studios￼

Amazon Studios is expanding Michael Connelly’s Bosch TV universe with two spinoffs currently in development — one focused on “Bosch” mainstay Jerry Edgar and the other on Connelly’s newest protagonist, Renee Ballard.

The first untitled spinoff will sees Jerry Edgar, Harry Bosch’s former partner, tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. Per the logline, “In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past.”

The cast isn’t lined up just yet, but Jamie Hector, who played J. Edgar on all 7 seasons of “Bosch” and returned for a cameo during the first season of the sequel series “Bosch: Legacy,” is in talks to return, TheWrap has confirmed.

The second series will focus on Renee Ballard as she runs the Los Angeles Police Department’s new cold case division.

“Beyond simply investigating unsolved crimes, Renee is dedicated to bringing credibility to the department and justice to the community,” the logline reads. “Having learned from retired ally and mentor Harry Bosch, Ballard does things her way – solving cases in unconventional ways while navigating the politics of being a woman on the rise in the LAPD.”

Ballard is the main character of her own series of novels, the first of which, “The Late Show,” debuted in 2017. A part of Connelly’s larger “Bosch” universe, Ballard will also appear later this year with a minor role in Connelly’s next Mickey Haller novel, “Resurrection Walk.” Casting is TBA: Ballard never appeared on “Bosch” and has yet to show up on “Legacy.”

The Jerry Edgar series will be executive produced by Connelly and Larry Andries, while the Renee Ballard series will be executive produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood. The producing team for both series on behalf of Fabel Entertainment will include executive producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, and co-executive producer Jasmine Russ.

The new spinoffs mark the third and fourth projects in the Bosch franchise.

“Bosch: Legacy,” the direct continuation of “Bosch,” follows Harry in his new, post-LAPD life as a private investigator. The show’s second season is set to premiere in Fall 2023.

The show, also from Fabel Entertainment, is produced by Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Titus Welliver.