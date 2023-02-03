What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023

Horror delights, rom-coms and a new sci-fi series starring Christoph Waltz are just a few of the highlights arriving on Amazon Prime Video in February. This month sees the debut of the second and final season of “Carnival Row” on Feb. 17, while Feb. 24 is when “The Consultant” – a “Severance”-like thriller series starring Waltz and directed by “WandaVision’s” Matt Shakman – drops.

In terms of new original Prime Video movies, on Feb. 10 there’s “Somebody I Used to Know,” a romantic comedy starring Alison Brie who co-wrote the script with her husband Dave Franco (who serves as director).

And you’ll find last year’s buzzy horror hit “Smile” on the streaming service on Feb. 21, while “Mad Max: Fury Road” filmmaker George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” arrives on Feb. 17.

That’s not to mention noteworthy library additions like “A.I.,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Almost Famous.”

Check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in February below.

Feb. 1

A Night at the Roxbury

Alex Cross

Almost Famous

Are We There Yet?

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Best Man

The Breadwinner

The Call

Chaplin

Children of Heaven

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Dilemma

Downhill Racer

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Exposed

Food, Inc

Four Brothers

French Postcards

From Justin to Kelly

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

The Glass Shield

Heaven Can Wait

The Help

The Hustle

I, Robot

Inside Man

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain

King Kong

The Last Song

Life Partners

Madea’s Witness Protection

Nacho Libre

Never Been Kissed

P.S. I Love You

Prophecy

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)

Sarafina!

Scary Movie 4

Seabiscuit

Shaft

Shrek

Shrek 2

Something Wild

Soul Food

Southside With You

Sugar

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Tsotsi

Turbulence

Tyson

Underclassman

Venus and Serena

White House Down

Who’s Your Caddy?

Feb. 3

Harlem Season 2

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Feb. 7

Beast

Brian and Charles

Feb. 8

Are We Done Yet?

Feb. 9

Crank

Feb. 10

Somebody I Used to Know

Feb. 11

If I Stay

Feb. 14

Halloween Ends

Feb. 17

Carnival Row Season 2

The Head of Joaquín Murrieta

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Feb. 19

A Simple Favor

Feb. 21

Smile

Feb. 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Feb. 24

The Consultant

Die Hart