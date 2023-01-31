Ex-Warner Bros. Exec Courtenay Valenti in Talks for Senior Leadership Job at Amazon Studios

Former Warner Bros. president of production Courtenay Valenti may have lined up her next gig. The executive is in talks to join Amazon Studios in an unspecified high-ranking role with the company’s film division, an individual with knowledge of the matter tells TheWrap.

Representatives for Amazon Studios didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

Valenti stepped down from her position with Warner Bros. last fall after being with the company for over three decades. During her tenure, she oversaw the development of numerous successful projects like Nora Ephron’s “You’ve Got Mail,” Alfonso Cuaron’s “A Little Princess,” just to name a few.

Valenti departure came during a volatile time for Warner Bros. The company saw the president and CEO, Toby Emmerich, stepped down earlier that year after inking a five-year deal with the company to launch a new production banner.

More to come