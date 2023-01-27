Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Develop ‘Tomb Raider’ Series at Amazon

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently developing a “Tomb Raider” series at Amazon, TheWrap has learned. The news comes a day after it was announced that the Emmy-winning “Fleabag” creator had re-upped her deal at the studio, where she is also readying the show “Sign Here,” based on Claudia Lux’s debut novel of the same name, and another untitled project that’s being kept under wraps.

Waller-Bridge is set to write for the series, not portray the archeologist-adventurer character of Lara Croft. Previous adaptations of the video game have seen the role played by Angelina Jolie (in the 2001 and 2003 films) and Alicia Vikander (in the 2018 iteration). Waller-Bridge will also serve as executive producer on the project along with Ryan Andolina and Amanda Greenblatt, who recently departed their roles as head of comedy and drama and head of overall deals, respectively, to form a production company that currently has a deal with Amazon. DJ2’s Dmitri Johnson will also serve as EP.

As previously reported, Waller-Bridge is developing “Sign Here,” which is billed as a “darkly humorous, utterly gripping debut novel about a guy who works in Hell (literally).” Her undisclosed project at the streamer was set to begin production last year, and it’s unclear if that timeline has changed.

The multi-hyphenate has been in high demand following the smash success of “Fleabag,” for which she garnered three Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series in 2019. She also created and starred in “Crashing,” which also featured “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey. Waller-Bridge is also the creator and first season showrunner of “Killing Eve.”

Previously, the EP-writer was attached to Amazon’s reimagining of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (another Jolie title), with Donald Glover. She has since stepped away from the project over creative differences, with the role going to “Pen15’s” Maya Erskine. Next up, Waller-Bridge will be seen in “Indiana Jones 5” opposite Harrison Ford. Her additional writing credits include “No Time to Die” and HBO’s “Run.”

Waller-Bridge is repped by UTA, Hatton McEwan Penford, Independent Talent and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.