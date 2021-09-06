Phoebe Waller-Bridge Exits ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Amazon Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has exited Amazon’s adaptation of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” where she was set to star alongside Donald Glover.

While Waller-Bridge did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Waller-Bridge and Glover differed in their creative vision of the project, leading her to exit the project entirely.

The role is currently being recast, and Amazon is on track for the series to debut in 2022.

The pair and co-stars in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” worked on the series after Glover originally thought of the idea. Glover played a younger version of Lando Calrissian, while Waller-Bridge played his droid sidekick, L3-37.

Glover will remain co-creator and executive producer alongside Francesca Sloane, who will also serve as showrunner. Sloane and Glover has previous collaborated on FX’s “Atlanta.”

Amazon Studios is producing with New Regency, the studio behind the 2005 film that starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Amazon studios chief Jennifer Salke broke the news of the project and collaboration on social media in February, sending fans into a frenzy.

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” featured Pitt and Jolie as a married couple that happen to be assassins that work for dueling agencies (they also are unaware of each other’s double life). Eventually, they are tasked with killing each other.

Waller-Bridge is currently in production for “Indian Jones 5,” the fifth installment of the “Indiana Jones” franchise that will return Harrison Ford in role of the legendary hero archaeologist. She also co-wrote the script for the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which is due out in October (COVID-19 pending).

Glover, currently in postproduction for season 3 of “Atlanta,” inked an overall deal with Amazon in February, which included both “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” as well as “Hive,” which fans speculate will surround a Beyoncé-like star.