Brad Luff, Film Executive and ‘Saving Silverman’ Producer, Dies at 60

Brad Luff, a veteran film executive known for producing “Saving Silverman,” has died, TheWrap has learned. He was 60.

The former executive, who worked at a number of prominent studios and production companies, including Original Film, Morgan Creek, Sony, Dimension Films, Universal and Warner Bros., passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Friday afternoon following various health struggles.

Word of Luff’s health issues broke this summer, after a GoFundMe was launched days after he suffered a “sudden and serious stroke.” At the time, organizers for the GoFundMe shared that Luff was left “unable to speak” and “paralyzed” on the right side of his body.

However, in September, a positive update was shared regarding his health battle, with friends revealing that Luff had made “encouraging progress with his mobility.”

“The road ahead remains quite uncertain, but Brad is surrounded by excellent care and the support of family and friends,” the statement read at the time.

On Friday, his friend, David Kingsdale, confirmed to TheWrap that the producer had passed away that afternoon.

A graduate of UCLA’s class of ’85, Luff started out as a banker at Wells Fargo, where he worked on entertainment deals before making a full move into the industry.

During his six years as EVP of production for Neal Moritz’s Original Film, Luff worked on a variety of movies, including the 1998 slasher “Urban Legend” and the 2001 comedy “Saving Silverman,” which he also executive produced.

From there, Luff held the title of President of Production at Morgan Creek in 2003 and the same title at The Mayhem Project between 2005 and 2008. He later stepped into the role of SVP of production at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group, where he oversaw development for “Soul Surfer,” “Quarantine 2” and “Stomp The Yard 2,” among other titles.

He was also known for developing sequels for “Daddy Day Care,” “Woody Woodpecker” and “Deep Blue Sea” through his work at Universal and Warner Bros.

Luff also executive produced the Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez-led action thriller, “Parker.”

Luff is survived by his children — Isabella, 20, and Jack, 18 — wife Natalia, sister Cindy and mom Ellen.