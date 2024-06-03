‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 Trailer: Penelope’s Secret Identity Is Threatened

The Netflix romance series picks up its second half on June 13

“Bridgerton” is raising the stakes for Penelope, with the remaining episodes of Season 3 threatening her secret identity as Lady Whistledown amid her newfound engagement.

In the Season 3 Part 2 trailer, released Monday, news of the engagement between longtime friends Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) spreads like wildfire through the town. Despite being warmly welcomed by the rest of the Bridgerton family after sharing their upcoming wedding plans, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) has her own concerns after keeping Penelope’s secret for months.

“Eloise, please do not tell him,” Penelope begs Eloise in the trailer, to which Eloise responds, “He will find out … until he knows the real you, he cannot possibly love you.”

Bridgerton
Read Next
9 Shows Like 'Bridgerton' to Watch While You Wait for Season 3 to Return

With ink found on her hands and her whereabouts looking increasingly suspicious, it’s clear Penelope can’t keep moonlighting as the infamous gossip columnist without the knowledge of her betrothed.

More importantly, as Penelope considers her future as a wife — which her mother reminds her involves catering to Colin’s dreams — Penelope can’t help but wonder, “what about my dreams?”

“Ladies do not have dreams, they have husbands,” Lady Featherington says in the trailer.

The trailer for Part 2, which premieres June 13 on Netflix, also teases romantic moments for the other Bridgerton siblings, including Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), as well as Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New).

Netflix unveiled a new batch of images from Part 2 alongside the trailer, which you can see below:

Bridgerton
Victor Alli as John Stirling, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in “Bridgerton” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Victor Alli as John Stirling, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Bridgerton
Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper in “Bridgerton” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Bridgerton
Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson in “Bridgerton” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson

Bridgerton
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in “Bridgerton” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Bridgerton
Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in “Bridgerton” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Bridgerton
Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in “Bridgerton” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Bridgerton
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in “Bridgerton.” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Bridgerton
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in “Bridgerton” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Bridgerton
Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich in “Bridgerton.” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Bridgerton
Read Next
'Bridgerton' Stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Talk Stepping into the Spotlight for Season 3

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.