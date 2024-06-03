“Bridgerton” is raising the stakes for Penelope, with the remaining episodes of Season 3 threatening her secret identity as Lady Whistledown amid her newfound engagement.

In the Season 3 Part 2 trailer, released Monday, news of the engagement between longtime friends Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) spreads like wildfire through the town. Despite being warmly welcomed by the rest of the Bridgerton family after sharing their upcoming wedding plans, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) has her own concerns after keeping Penelope’s secret for months.

“Eloise, please do not tell him,” Penelope begs Eloise in the trailer, to which Eloise responds, “He will find out … until he knows the real you, he cannot possibly love you.”

With ink found on her hands and her whereabouts looking increasingly suspicious, it’s clear Penelope can’t keep moonlighting as the infamous gossip columnist without the knowledge of her betrothed.

More importantly, as Penelope considers her future as a wife — which her mother reminds her involves catering to Colin’s dreams — Penelope can’t help but wonder, “what about my dreams?”

“Ladies do not have dreams, they have husbands,” Lady Featherington says in the trailer.

The trailer for Part 2, which premieres June 13 on Netflix, also teases romantic moments for the other Bridgerton siblings, including Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), as well as Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New).

Netflix unveiled a new batch of images from Part 2 alongside the trailer, which you can see below: