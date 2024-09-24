‘Brilliant Minds’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

NBC’s new medical procedural arrives with an unusual slant. Inspired by the life of late British neurologist and author Dr. Oliver Sacks, “Brilliant Minds” stars “Star Trek” and “American Horror Story’s” Zachary Quinto as a doctor determined to demystify neurological disorders. And he’s got first-hand experience: Quinto’s Dr. Oliver Wolf has prosopagnosia, also known as “face blindness” (just as Sacks did in real life.)

The hour-long series “follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier – the human mind – while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.”

Alongside Quinto, “Brilliant Minds” also stars Tamberla Perry (“They Cloned Tyrone,”) Ashleigh LaThrop (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Alex MacNicoll (“The Society”), Aury Krebs (“Leverage: Redemption”), Spence Moore II (“All American”), Teddy Sears (“The Flash”) and Donna Murphy (“Tangled”). “Homeland” and “Criminal Minds” star Mandy Patinkin is also on board in a recurring role.

If you’re wondering when to watch new episodes live or on streaming, here’s your guide to the “Brilliant Minds” release schedule.

When Does “Brilliant Minds” Premiere?

“Brilliant Minds” premieres on Monday, Sept. 23 at 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT, after “The Voice.”

What Time Do New Episodes Air?

New “Brilliant Minds” episodes will continue to debut weekly on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC following the series premiere.

Where Is ‘Brilliant Minds’ Streaming?

Episodes will be available to stream Tuesdays on Peacock, the day after their network debut.

The premiere episode will be available to stream on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

“Brilliant Minds” Release Schedule

“Brilliant Minds” has a 13-episode Season 1 order. Check out the confirmed weekly release schedule details below, which we’ll update with new episode details as they’re available.

S.1 E.1: “Pilot” — Sept. 23

S.1 E.2: “The Disembodied Woman” — Sept. 30

S.1 E.3: “The Lost Biker” — Oct. 7

S.1 E.4: “The Blackout Bride” — Oct. 14

S.1 E.5: “The Haunted Marine” — Oct. 21

S.1 E.6: “The Girl Who Cried Pregnant” — Oct. 28

Watch the “Brilliant Minds” Trailer