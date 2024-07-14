Zachary Quinto’s ‘Brilliant Minds’ Taps Mandy Patinkin in Recurring Role

“Brilliant Minds” is expanding its cast to include Mandy Patinkin in a recurring role. Additionally, Steve Howey and André De Shields will guest star in the NBC medical drama. Both Howey and Patinkin will star in two episodes.

Previously, Patinkin starred as Jason Gideon in the long-running CBS procedural “Criminal Minds.” But for a certain generation, he’s best known for starring as Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride.” He’s also starred as Saul Berenson in Showtime’s “Homeland,” Hal Wackner in “The Good Fight” for the now-defunct CBS All Access and as Rufus Cotesworth in Hulu’s “Death and Other Details.”

He will play a family doctor who is on call 24 hours a day, and who comes to Bronx General Hospital and “really shakes up our world and especially Dr. Wolf,” Michael Grassi, the executive producer and showrunner for the series, said during a panel at the Television Critics Association’s 2024 summer tour. After winning Dr. Wolf’s respect, a mentor-like relationship develops between the two men.

As for Howey and Shields, Howey starred as Kevin Ball in Showtime’s “Shameless” and as Van Montgomery on The WB’s “Reba.” He will play a member of a biker gang who comes to Dr. Wolf (Zachary Quinto) for help after experiencing memory loss and an accidental gunshot wound. Once his condition is fully uncovered, he’s forced to make a heartbreaking decision.

Finally, the Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning Shields is best known for starring in NBC’s 1982 broadcast of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” and in the 1983 version of “The Wiz.” He’s also starred in “tick, tick … BOOM!” and in “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.” Shields will play an Alzheimer’s patient in an end-of-life care facility who appears in the pilot. As his disease reaches advanced stages, Dr. Wolf becomes determined to reconnect him with his family.

The upcoming NBC drama will premiere Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET. The series is inspired by the life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks, and follows a larger-than-life neurologist. In addition to Quinto, it stars Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears and Donna Murphy.

As well as Grassi, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Lee Toland Krieger, DeMane Davis, Melissa Aouate, Henrik Bastin, Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish and Will Tennant serve as executive producers. The drama comes from Berlanti Productions, Fabel Entertainment, The Imaginarium, Grassi Productions and Tavala in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.