Can the entertainment industry’s most exciting celebrities and filmmakers take their Hollywood glam to France? Yes they Cannes.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is officially underway as of Tuesday after opening with Quentin Dupieux’s comedy “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”). From May 14-25, 22 select films from across the globe will compete for the annual cinema event’s highest honor, the Palme d’Or.

For 2024, “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig is the jury president for the main competition. She is joined by celebs like Lily Gladstone, Eva Green and Xavier Dolan, who is presiding over the ‘Un Certain Regard’ pieces. That’s not even to mention all of the other A-listers who will be hitting the red carpet in support of their respective movies, in competition or otherwise.

Famous faces belonging to Jane Fonda, Giancarlo Esposito, Léa Seydoux, Heidi Klum and even Messi the Dog are already turning heads on the Croisette. Plus, icons Meryl Streep and George Lucas are receiving honorary Palme d’Ors for their contributions to film history.

See the best of 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet fashion, below:

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Meryl Streep, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) Jane Fonda, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Lily Gladstone, Greta Gerwig and Eva Green, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Juliette Binoche, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) ‘Un Certain Regard’ jury member Vicky Krieps, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Heidi Klum, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Helena Christensen, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Rose Bertram, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Zhao Tao, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Giancarlo Esposito, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Léa Seydoux, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Messi the Dog, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

