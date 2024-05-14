Cannes 2024 Red Carpet: Meryl Streep, Greta Gerwig, Lily Gladstone and More Hit the Croisette | Photos

The 77th Cannes Film Festival got underway on Tuesday

Cannes 2024 Split
Photos by Getty

Can the entertainment industry’s most exciting celebrities and filmmakers take their Hollywood glam to France? Yes they Cannes.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is officially underway as of Tuesday after opening with Quentin Dupieux’s comedy “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”). From May 14-25, 22 select films from across the globe will compete for the annual cinema event’s highest honor, the Palme d’Or.

For 2024, “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig is the jury president for the main competition. She is joined by celebs like Lily Gladstone, Eva Green and Xavier Dolan, who is presiding over the ‘Un Certain Regard’ pieces. That’s not even to mention all of the other A-listers who will be hitting the red carpet in support of their respective movies, in competition or otherwise.

Read Next
Cannes 2023: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet Arrivals (Photos)

Famous faces belonging to Jane Fonda, Giancarlo Esposito, Léa Seydoux, Heidi Klum and even Messi the Dog are already turning heads on the Croisette. Plus, icons Meryl Streep and George Lucas are receiving honorary Palme d’Ors for their contributions to film history.

See the best of 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet fashion, below:

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Meryl Streep attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Meryl Streep, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Jane Fonda attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Jane Fonda, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Lily Gladstone, Greta Gerwig and attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone, Greta Gerwig and Eva Green, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Juliette Binoche attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Juliette Binoche, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Un Certain Regard Jury member Vicky Krieps attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

‘Un Certain Regard’ jury member Vicky Krieps, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Heidi Klum attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Heidi Klum, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Helena Christensen attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Helena Christensen, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Rose Bertram attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Rose Bertram, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Zhao Tao attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Zhao Tao, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Giancarlo Esposito attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Giancarlo Esposito, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Léa Seydoux attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Léa Seydoux, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Messi the dog attends "Le Deuxième Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Messi the Dog, “Le Deuxième Acte” (“The Second Act”) screening and opening ceremony, May 14

More to come…

Met Gala 2024
Read Next
Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and More Reawaken Fashion | Photos

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is a news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.