As we do every year, TheWrap is celebrating the Cannes Film Festival by spanning the globe in photos of directors from all sections of the festival. This year’s portfolio consists of three dozen directors shot in 18 cities on four continents and stretches from Buenos Aires to Burbank, Avignon to Zgierz, Shanghai to Strasbourg — with, as usual, plenty of stops in Paris, Los Angeles and New York. Yorgos Lanthimos, Sean Baker, Kirill Serebrennikov and Nabil Ayouch are back for their second appearances in our pages, while Michel Hazanavicius is back for his third. But 2024 also marks the first appearances for Oliver Stone, Jacques Audiard and Sergei Loznitsa, esteemed auteurs we’ve admired for years.

By the way, this year’s jury president, Greta Gerwig, has participated in our portfolio in the past even though she’s never directed a film that has screened at the festival. Back in 2017, Gerwig’s husband, writer-director Noah Baumbach, came to Cannes with “The Meyerowitz Stories” — and when he agreed to appear in our portfolio, we were delighted to learn that he wanted Gerwig to shoot the photo for us. She became the first future jury president to supply us with photos, though she wouldn’t be the last spouse to do so: Two years after Gerwig shot Baumbach, Lena Herzog snapped her husband Werner on a train traveling through Japan. Creativity and continuity — in a way, that’s Cannes in a nutshell.

Photographed by Jeff Vespa in Burbank, California Kevin Costner, “Horizon, An American Saga,” Out of Competition

Photographed by Atsushi Nishijima in New Orleans Yorgos Lanthimos, “Kinds of Kindness,” Main Competition

Photographed by Jeff Vespa in Los Angeles Ron Howard, “Jim Henson: Idea Man,” Cannes Classic

Photographed by George Pimentel in Toronto David Cronenberg, “The Shrouds,” Main Competition

Self-portrait shot in Paris Noémie Merlant, “The Balconettes,” Midnight Screenings

Photographed by Jeff Vespa in Los Angeles Oliver Stone, “Lula,” Special Screening

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Brussels Emma Benestan, “Animale,” Critics’ Week: Special Screenings

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Raoul Peck, “Ernest Cole: Lost and Found,” Special Screenings

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Karim Aïnouz, “Motel Destino,” Main Competition

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Perez,” Main Competition

Photographed by Nicolas Chaudeurge in San Francisco Sandhya Suri, “Santosh,” Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Jeff Vespa in Los Angeles India Donaldson, “Good One,” Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by Nicolas Faig in Buenos Aires Federico Luis, “Simon of the Mountain,” Critics’ Week

Photographed by Jeff Vespa in Los Angeles Sean Baker, “Anora,” Main Competition

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Louise Courvoisier, “Holy Cow,” Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Antoine Chevrollier, “La Pampa,” Critics’ Week

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Berlin Sergei Loznitsa, “The Invasion,” Special Screenings

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Boris Lojkine, “The Story of Souleymane,” Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Daniel Zvereff in New York City Constance Tsang, “Blue Sun Palace,” Critics’ Week

Photographed by Michal Dymek in Zgierz, Poland Magnus Von Horn, “The Girl With the Needle,” Main Competition

Photographed by Kaoru Mochida in Tokyo Hiroshi Okuyama, “My Sunshine,” Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light,” Main Competition

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Michel Hazanavicius, “The Most Precious of Cargoes,” Main Competition

Photographed by Jeff Vespa in Los Angeles Carson Lund, “Eephus,” Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by Aziz Zoromba in Montreal Matthew Rankin, “Universal Language,” Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by Li Qi in Shanghai Peter Ho-Sun Chan, “She’s Got No Name,” Out of Competition

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Konstantin Bojanov, “The Shameless,” Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Strasbourg, France Jonathan Millet, “Ghost Trail,” Critics’ Week: Special Screenings

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Tyler Taormina, “Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point,” Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Julien Colonna, “Le Royaume,” Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Pablo Hoyos in Madrid Jonás Trueba, “The Other Way Around,” Directors’ Fortnight

Self-portrait shot in Lausanne, Switzerland Laetitia Dosch, “Dog on Trial,” Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Guerin Blask in New York City Roberto Minervini, “The Damned,” Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Pål Ulvik Rokseth in Oslo Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel, “Armand,” Un Certain Regard

Photographed in Bucharest, courtesy of Emanuel Parvu Emanuel Parvu, “3 Kilometers to the End of the World,” Main Competition

Photographed by Timofey Kolesnikov in Avignon, France Kirill Serebrennikov, “Limonov—The Ballad,” Main Competition

