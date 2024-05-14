36 of the Biggest Directors at Cannes 2024: Oliver Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos and More | Exclusive Photos

Here are the filmmakers lighting up this year’s festival, photographed around the world from L.A. to Buenos Aires to Tokyo

Steve Pond
Split - Cannes Directors
Photos by Various Artists

As we do every year, TheWrap is celebrating the Cannes Film Festival by spanning the globe in photos of directors from all sections of the festival. This year’s portfolio consists of three dozen directors shot in 18 cities on four continents and stretches from Buenos Aires to Burbank, Avignon to Zgierz, Shanghai to Strasbourg — with, as usual, plenty of stops in Paris, Los Angeles and New York. Yorgos Lanthimos, Sean Baker, Kirill Serebrennikov and Nabil Ayouch are back for their second appearances in our pages, while Michel Hazanavicius is back for his third. But 2024 also marks the first appearances for Oliver Stone, Jacques Audiard and Sergei Loznitsa, esteemed auteurs we’ve admired for years.

By the way, this year’s jury president, Greta Gerwig, has participated in our portfolio in the past even though she’s never directed a film that has screened at the festival. Back in 2017, Gerwig’s husband, writer-director Noah Baumbach, came to Cannes with “The Meyerowitz Stories” — and when he agreed to appear in our portfolio, we were delighted to learn that he wanted Gerwig to shoot the photo for us. She became the first future jury president to supply us with photos, though she wouldn’t be the last spouse to do so: Two years after Gerwig shot Baumbach, Lena Herzog snapped her husband Werner on a train traveling through Japan. Creativity and continuity — in a way, that’s Cannes in a nutshell.

Kevin Costner, "Horizon, An American Saga," Out of Competition
Photographed by Jeff Vespa in Burbank, California

Kevin Costner, “Horizon, An American Saga,” Out of Competition

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Kinds of Kindness," Main Competition
Photographed by Atsushi Nishijima in New Orleans

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Kinds of Kindness,” Main Competition

Ron Howard, "Jim Henson: Idea Man," Cannes Classic
Photographed by Jeff Vespa in Los Angeles

Ron Howard, “Jim Henson: Idea Man,” Cannes Classic

David Cronenberg, "The Shrouds," Main Competition
Photographed by George Pimentel in Toronto

David Cronenberg, “The Shrouds,” Main Competition

Noémie Merlant, "The Balconettes," Midnight Screenings
Self-portrait shot in Paris

Noémie Merlant, “The Balconettes,” Midnight Screenings

Oliver Stone, "Lula," Special Screening
Photographed by Jeff Vespa in Los Angeles

Oliver Stone, “Lula,” Special Screening

Emma Benestan, "Animale," Critics’ Week: Special Screenings
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Brussels

Emma Benestan, “Animale,” Critics’ Week: Special Screenings

Raoul Peck, "Ernest Cole: Lost and Found," Special Screenings
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Raoul Peck, “Ernest Cole: Lost and Found,” Special Screenings

Karim Aïnouz, "Motel Destino," Main Competition
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Karim Aïnouz, “Motel Destino,” Main Competition

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Perez," Main Competition
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Perez,” Main Competition

Sandhya Suri, "Santosh," Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Nicolas Chaudeurge in San Francisco

Sandhya Suri, “Santosh,” Un Certain Regard

India Donaldson, "Good One," Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Jeff Vespa in Los Angeles

India Donaldson, “Good One,” Directors’ Fortnight

Federico Luis, "Simon of the Mountain," Critics’ Week
Photographed by Nicolas Faig in Buenos Aires

Federico Luis, “Simon of the Mountain,” Critics’ Week

Sean Baker, "Anora," Main Competition
Photographed by Jeff Vespa in Los Angeles

Sean Baker, “Anora,” Main Competition

Louise Courvoisier, "Holy Cow," Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Louise Courvoisier, “Holy Cow,” Un Certain Regard

Antoine Chevrollier, "La Pampa," Critics’ Week
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Antoine Chevrollier, “La Pampa,” Critics’ Week

Sergei Loznitsa, "The Invasion," Special Screenings
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Berlin

Sergei Loznitsa, “The Invasion,” Special Screenings

Boris Lojkine, "The Story of Souleymane," Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Boris Lojkine, “The Story of Souleymane,” Un Certain Regard

Constance Tsang, "Blue Sun Palace," Critics’ Week
Photographed by Daniel Zvereff in New York City

Constance Tsang, “Blue Sun Palace,” Critics’ Week

Magnus Von Horn, "The Girl With the Needle," Main Competition
Photographed by Michal Dymek in Zgierz, Poland

Magnus Von Horn, “The Girl With the Needle,” Main Competition

Hiroshi Okuyama, "My Sunshine," Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Kaoru Mochida in Tokyo

Hiroshi Okuyama, “My Sunshine,” Un Certain Regard

Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine as Light," Main Competition
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light,” Main Competition

Michel Hazanavicius, "The Most Precious of Cargoes," Main Competition
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Michel Hazanavicius, “The Most Precious of Cargoes,” Main Competition

Carson Lund, "Eephus," Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Jeff Vespa in Los Angeles

Carson Lund, “Eephus,” Directors’ Fortnight

Matthew Rankin, "Universal Language," Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Aziz Zoromba in Montreal

Matthew Rankin, “Universal Language,” Directors’ Fortnight

Peter Ho-Sun Chan, "She’s Got No Name," Out of Competition
Photographed by Li Qi in Shanghai

Peter Ho-Sun Chan, “She’s Got No Name,” Out of Competition

Konstantin Bojanov, "The Shameless," Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Konstantin Bojanov, “The Shameless,” Un Certain Regard

Jonathan Millet, "Ghost Trail," Critics’ Week: Special Screenings
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Strasbourg, France

Jonathan Millet, “Ghost Trail,” Critics’ Week: Special Screenings

Tyler Taormina, "Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point," Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Tyler Taormina, “Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point,” Directors’ Fortnight

Julien Colonna, "Le Royaume," Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Julien Colonna, “Le Royaume,” Un Certain Regard

Jonás Trueba, "The Other Way Around," Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Pablo Hoyos in Madrid

Jonás Trueba, “The Other Way Around,” Directors’ Fortnight

Laetitia Dosch, "Dog on Trial," Un Certain Regard
Self-portrait shot in Lausanne, Switzerland

Laetitia Dosch, “Dog on Trial,” Un Certain Regard

Roberto Minervini, "The Damned," Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Guerin Blask in New York City

Roberto Minervini, “The Damned,” Un Certain Regard

Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel, "Armand," Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Pål Ulvik Rokseth in Oslo

Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel, “Armand,” Un Certain Regard

Emanuel Parvu, "3 Kilometers to the End of the World," Main Competition
Photographed in Bucharest, courtesy of Emanuel Parvu

Emanuel Parvu, “3 Kilometers to the End of the World,” Main Competition

Kirill Serebrennikov, "Limonov—The Ballad," Main Competition
Photographed by Timofey Kolesnikov in Avignon, France

Kirill Serebrennikov, “Limonov—The Ballad,” Main Competition

This story originally appeared in the Cannes issue of TheWrap's awards magazine.

Steve Pond

Steve Pond

