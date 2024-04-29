Lily Gladstone, Eva Green to Join Greta Gerwig’s Cannes Film Festival Jury

Actresses Lily Gladstone and Eva Green and directors Nadine Labaki, Juan Antonio Bayona and Kore-eda Hirokazu have been named to the jury at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Cannes organizers announced on Monday morning in Paris.

Other members of the jury are Turkish screenwriter and photographer Ebru Ceylan, Italian actor Pierfrancisco Favino and French actor/producer Omar Sy.

“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig was previously announced as jury president.

The jury will consider the 22 films in the Cannes Main Competition, which include Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis,” David Cronenberg’s “The Shrouds,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Kinds of Kindness,” Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Perez,” Michel Hazanavicius’ “The Most Precious of Cargoes,” Paolo Sorrentino’s “Parthenope,” Sean Baker’s “Anora” and Ali Abbasi’s “The Apprentice.” At the closing ceremony on March 25, the jury will announce the winners in more than half a dozen categories, including the Palme d’Or for the best film.

Canadian director Xavier Dolan was previously announced as president of the Un Certain Regard jury, which will also include filmmakers Maïmouna Doucouré and Asmae El Moudir, actress Vicky Krieps and critic Todd McCarthy. Belgian actress Lubna Azabal will head the Cinefondation and Short Films Competition jury, while Belgian-Congolese singer and filmmaker Baloji will lead the Camera d’Or jury, which will award a prize to the best first film at the festival.

The festival will begin on Tuesday, May 14.