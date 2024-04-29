Lily Gladstone, Eva Green to Join Greta Gerwig’s Cannes Film Festival Jury

Steve Pond

Others getting jury duty at the fest include directors Kore-eda Hirokazu, Nadine Labaki and Juan Antonio Bayona

Cannes Jury 2024
Festival de Cannes
Steve Pond

Actresses Lily Gladstone and Eva Green and directors Nadine Labaki, Juan Antonio Bayona and Kore-eda Hirokazu have been named to the jury at the 77th Cannes Film Festival,  Cannes organizers announced on Monday morning in Paris.

Other members of the jury are Turkish screenwriter and photographer Ebru Ceylan, Italian actor Pierfrancisco Favino and French actor/producer Omar Sy.

“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig was previously announced as jury president.

The jury will consider the 22 films in the Cannes Main Competition, which include Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis,” David Cronenberg’s “The Shrouds,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Kinds of Kindness,” Jacques  Audiard’s “Emilia Perez,” Michel Hazanavicius’ “The Most Precious of Cargoes,” Paolo Sorrentino’s “Parthenope,” Sean Baker’s “Anora” and Ali Abbasi’s “The Apprentice.”  At the closing ceremony on March 25, the jury will announce the winners in more than half a dozen categories, including the Palme d’Or for the best film.

Canadian director Xavier Dolan was previously announced as president of the Un Certain Regard jury, which will also include filmmakers Maïmouna Doucouré and Asmae El Moudir, actress Vicky Krieps and critic Todd McCarthy.  Belgian actress Lubna Azabal will head the Cinefondation and Short Films Competition jury, while Belgian-Congolese singer and filmmaker Baloji will lead the Camera d’Or jury, which will award a prize to the best first film at the festival.

The festival will begin on Tuesday, May 14.

kinds-of-kindness-emma-stone
Read Next
New Films from David Cronenberg, Yorgos Lanthimos Headed to Cannes Film Festival

Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Steve Pond has been writing about film, music, pop culture and the entertainment industry for more than 40 years. He has served as TheWrap’s awards editor and executive editor, awards since joining the company in 2009. Steve began his career writing about music for the Los Angeles Times, where he remained a contributor for more…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.