David Cronenberg, Yorgos Lanthimos and Paul Schrader are among the directors who will be headed to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Cannes president Iris Knobloch and general delegate Thierry Frémaux announced at a press conference in Paris on Thursday morning.

Cronenberg will be bringing “The Shrouds,” a film about loss starring Vincent Cassell and Diane Kruger; Lanthimos will have “Kinds of Kindness,” his third film with Emma Stone after “The Favourite” and “Poor Things”; and Schrader will present “Oh Canada,” with Richard Gere and Uma Thurman.

Films in the main competition will include the Cronenberg, Lanthimos and Schrader movies, as well as Ali Abbasi’s “The Apprentice,” in which the uncompromising director of “Border” and “Holy Spider” tackles the story of a young Donald Trump; “Bird” from “American Honey” director Andrea Arnold; Paolo Sorrentino’s “Parthenope”; and Francis Ford Coppola’s long-awaited, self-financed “Megalopolis.”

Four of the 19 films in the competition are directed by women, including “Wild Diamond” by Agathe Riedinger, the only first-time director in Cannes’ most prestigious section.

Previously, Cannes announced three films that will screen out of competition: George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” the first film in Kevin Costner’s multi-part “Horizon, an American Saga” and the opening-night film, Quentin Dupieux’s “The Second Act.” News also got out about the Coppola film’s position in the main competition.

Frémaux said that the programming team had received and reviewed 2,000 films in making their selections.

The festival will open on May 14 and run through May 25. At the closing ceremony, a jury headed by Greta Gerwig will announce the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or and other awards. while George Lucas will be presented with an Honorary Palme.

Here is the lineup announced on Thursday. Frémaux said Cannes will announce additional titles before the festival begins.

Main Competition

“The Apprentice,” Ali Abbasi

“Motel Destino,” Karim Ainouz

“Bird,” Andrea Arnold

“Emilia Perez,” Jacques Audiard

“Anora,” Sean Baker

“Megalopolis,” Francis Ford Coppola

“The Shrouds,” David Cronenberg

“The Substance,” Coralie Fargeat

“Grand Tour,” Miguel Gomes

“Marcello Mio,” Christophe Honore

“Feng Liu Yi Dai” (“Caught by the Tides”), Jia Zhangke

“All We Imagine as Light,” Payal Kapadia

“Kinds of Kindness,” Yorgos Lanthimos

“L’Amour Ouf,” Gilles Lelouch

“Diamant Brut” (“Wild Diamond”), Agathe Riedinger

“Oh Canada,” Paul Schrader

“Limonov – The Ballad,” Kirill Serebrennikov

“Parthenope,” Paolo Sorrentino

“The Girl With the Needle,” Magnus Von Horn

Un Certain Regard

“Norah,” Tawfik Alzaidi

“The Shameless,” Konstantin Bojanov

“Le Royaume,” Julien Colonna

“Vingt Dieux!” Louise Courvoisier

“Le Proces du Chien” (“Who Let the Dog Bite? ”) Laetitia Dosch

“Gou Zhen” (“Black Dog”), Guan Hu

“The Village Next to Paradise,” Mo Harawe

“September Says,” Ariane Labed

“L’Historie de Souleymane,” Boris Lojkine

“The Damned,” Roberto Minervini

“On Becoming a Guinea Fowl,” Rungano Nyoni

“Boku No Ohisama” (“My Sunshine”), Hiroshi Okuyama

“Santosh,” Sandhya Suri

“Viet and Nam,” Truong Minh Quy

“Armand,” Halfdan Ullman Tondel

Out of Competition

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” George Miller

“Horizon, an American Saga,” Kevin Costner

“She’s Got No Name,” Chan Peter Ho-Sun

“Rumours,” Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin

Cannes Premiere

“Misericorde,” Alain Guiraudie

“C’est Pas Moi,” Leos Carax

“Everybody Loves Touda,” Nabil Ayouch

“En Fanfare” (“The Matching Bang”), Emmanuel Courcol

“Rendez-Vous Avec Pol Pot,” Rithy Panh

“Le Roman de Jim,” Arnaud Larrieu, Jean-Marie Larrieu

Special Screenings

“La Belle de Gaza,” Yolande Zauberman

“Apprendre,” Claire Simon

“The Invasion,” Sergei Loznitza

“Ernest Cole, Lost and Found,” Raoul Peck

“Le Fil” (“The Movie”), Daniel Auteuil

Midnight Screenings

“I, the Executioner,” Seung Wan Ryoo

“Twilight of the Warrior Walled In,” Soi Cheang

“The Surfer,” Lorcan Finnegan

“Les Femmes Au Balcon” (“The Balconettes”), Noemie Merlant