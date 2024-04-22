Films from Oliver Stone, Michel Hazanavicius and Arnaud Desplechin have been added to the Official Selection of the 77th Cannes Film Festival. They join previously announced titles from David Cronenberg, Yorgos Lanthimos, Francis Ford Coppola and Paul Schrader. Greta Gerwig is the president of this year’s jury.

Stone’s film, “Lula” is a documentary about Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and will have its world premiere as part of the Special Screenings section, which also features “Spectators,” from Arnaud Desplechin. His latest stars “Anatomy of a Fall” child actor Milo Machado Graner as well as Mathieu Amalric (“The Diving Bell and the Butterfly”).

Hazanavicius, a Best Director Oscar winner for “The Artist,” joins the Competition lineup with “La Plus Précieuse des Marchandises” (“The Most Precious of Cargoes”), an animated film about a Jewish child during World War II whose father, in a desperate attempt to save his son’s life, pushes him off the train to Auschwitz.

Jessica Palud’s “Maria,” a biopic about “Last Tango in Paris” actress Maria Schneider was also among the newly announced titles. Starring Anamaria Vartolomei as Schneider and Matt Dillon as Marlon Brando, it will be in the Cannes Premiere section.

Stone is no stranger to the Croisette. He last attended the festival in 2021 with his documentary “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass.”

Here are the latest films to be added to the 77th festival.

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“When the Light Breaks” Rúnar Rúnarsson (film will open Un Certain Regard)

“Niki” Céline Sallette (1st film)

“Flow” Gints Zilbalodis

CANNES PREMIERE

“Vivre, Mourir, Renaitre” Gaël Morel

“Maria” Jessica Palud

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“Spectateurs” Arnaud Desplechin

“Nasty” Tudor Giurgiu

“Lula” Oliver Stone

“An Unfinished Film” Lou Ye

OUT OF COMPETITION

“Le Comte de Monte-Cristo” Alexandre De La Patellière et Matthieu Delaporte

COMPETITION

“La Plus Précieuse des Marchandises” Michel Hazanavicius

“Trei Kilometri Pana La Capătul Lumii” Emanuel Parvu

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” Mohammad Rasoulof