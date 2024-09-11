Casey Wasserman Says He Won’t Step Down as LA Olympics Chair Amid Cheating Scandal: ‘I’m Going to Do My Job’

Casey Wasserman said he won’t step down from his role as chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee amid his ongoing cheating scandal.

“I’m going to do my job and do it ’til the end,” Wasserman said at the CNBC x Boardroom: Game Plan Summit in Los Angeles on Tuesday when asked by CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin if the scandal might be a distraction from his work with the next Summer Games. “I’m the one who’s got the most invested and the most capable of delivering the [best] result for the city.”

As for the media mogul’s response to the allegations, which broke in early August in a Daily Mail report that characterized Wasserman as a “serial cheater” who chronically sleeps with female staffers, Wasserman asked audiences to “consider the source.”

“Consider the source — if The Daily Mail qualifies as reporting, I guess we’re all in trouble,” he continued. “But we live in a day where people can say whatever they want, without facts, without cooperation, without sources and it is the world we live in. The wind hits the tall trees.”

The report cited his history of alleged affairs — including former secretary and chief of staff Patricia Feau (now of the LA28 Olympic nonprofit as VP of host city relations), a human resources employee named Kristen Merrill and the former flight attendant on his private jet, Jenny Chandler, who is now his girlfriend.

Two weeks after the allegations surfaced, Billie Eilish, who performed in the closing ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics, dropped Wasserman, who had served as the live booking representation for herself and her brother, Finneas O’Connell.

“While grateful to their former live booking agents at Wasserman, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell have opted to have film, TV and music handled by the same agency, WME, moving forward,” a spokesperson for Eilish told TheWrap at the time.