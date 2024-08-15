Billie Eilish Dumps Casey Wasserman After Scandal Over Extramarital Affairs

Billie Eilish dropped agency mogul Casey Wasserman Tuesday in the aftermath of his high-profile extramarital affairs scandal, TheWrap has learned.

The Wasserman CEO and LA28 Olympic Games committee chairman formerly served as live booking representation for the superstar Oscar- and Grammy-winning singer and her brother Finneas O’Connell. Fallout around Wasserman began after a Daily Mail exposé on his years-long practice of sleeping with female employees broke earlier this month.

The report left Eilish “very upset” by the allegations as she prepared to part ways, TheWrap previously reported. That separation was finalized Tuesday following the singer’s performance in honor of L.A.’s 2028 Olympics alongside The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg during Paris’ closing ceremony Sunday.

“While grateful to their former live booking agents at Wasserman, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell have opted to have film, TV and music handled by the same agency, WME, moving forward,” a spokesperson for Eilish told TheWrap.

Eilish was represented by Wasserman Music following his 2021 acquisition of Paradigm Talent Agency’s North American live music representation business. Eilish and O’Connell have been represented by WME for film and TV since January 2023.

Representatives for Wasserman and WME did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In the Aug. 1 Daily Mail report, Wasserman was characterized as a “serial cheater” who chronically sleeps with female staffers. Allegations against the power broker behind acts like Ed Sheeran and Coldplay date back nearly 20 years while he was married to Laura Ziffren, from whom he’s now separated, and caring for his then-newborn daughter, according to the report.

Among those cited in his history of affairs are former secretary and chief of staff Patricia Feau (now of the LA28 Olympic nonprofit as VP of host city relations), a human resources employee named Kristen Merrill and the former flight attendant on his private jet, Jenny Chandler, who is now his girlfriend.

Feau denied the affair when contacted by the Daily Mail. Scrutiny around her $350,000 salary as LA28’s VP of Host City Relations, meanwhile, has ratcheted up.

The Daily Mail cited 11 sources in its reporting, including alleged mistresses, all of whom remained anonymous for “fear of social or legal consequences for speaking out about his infidelity.”

Billboard first reported the news of Eilish moving to WME.