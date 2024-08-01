LA 2028 Olympics Chair Casey Wasserman Accused of Being a ‘Serial Cheater’ Who Chronically Sleeps With Female Staffers

Casey Wasserman, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics chairman and sports and music entertainment mogul, was accused Thursday of being a “serial cheater” who chronically sleeps with female staffers.

Allegations against the power broker behind acts like Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay date back nearly 20 years while married to Laura Ziffren, from whom he’s now separated, and caring for his then-newborn daughter, according to sourcing from a Daily Mail report Thursday.

The Daily Mail cites 11 sources in its reporting, including alleged mistresses, all of whom remained anonymous for “fear of social or legal consequences for speaking out about his infidelity.”

Wasserman, now 50, is accused by one alleged mistress of “love bombing” his romantic interests with gifts, person chauffeurs and stays at the Beverly Hills Hotel before losing interest. Among those cited in his history of affairs are former secretary Patricia Feau (now of the LA28 Olympic nonprofit), an human resources employee named Kristen Merrill and the former flight attendant on his private jet, Jenny Chandler, who is now his girlfriend. Feau denied the affair when contacted by the Daily Mail.

“When he dumped me, I was in shock and disbelief that he could go from 100 to zero in just hours,” one alleged ex-mistress told the news outlet. “I truly think he underestimates the pain and long-term damage he causes women like me who believed him.”

Sources for the Daily Mail also included friends with firsthand knowledge of Wasserman’s years of alleged “pathological” sexual pursuits, with one individual saying it was “a bit of a pattern.”

“He zeroes in on women. He usually has a few going at a time,” they said. “He does this whole love bombing thing. It becomes this sexting, cyber affair. He makes them feel they’re the only one and he’ll leave his wife.”

Six sources accused Wasserman of having an affair with his assistant in 2005-2006, around his daughter Stella’s birth. He’s said to have broken off the affair shortly after convincing her to leave his firm.

Representatives for Wasserman did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come ...