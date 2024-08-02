LA28 Olympics Silent on $350,000 Salary for Casey Wasserman’s Former Secretary and Alleged Mistress

LA28, the nonprofit organizing body behind Los Angeles’ 2028 Olympics and Paralympics, has fallen silent following a Daily Mail exposé on its chairperson Casey Wasserman and a string of alleged sexual affairs he courted with female staffers.

Among the alleged mistresses is Wasserman’s former secretary and chief of staff Patricia Feau, who worked for his office for seven-and-a-half years beginning in 2011. Following LA28’s successful Olympics bid in 2017, Feau was hired there as VP, Host City Relations in 2019, negotiating contracts, building partnerships and leading communications teams.

According to 2023 IRS tax filings from the 501(c)(3) nonprofit reviewed by TheWrap, Feau was paid $350,017 in total compensation in 2022, and was LA28’s 17th highest-paid employee.

Feau’s position and pay at LA28 — an organization on which Wasserman sits on the board as chairperson alongside other board members Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jessica Alba and Katie Ledecky — has been the subject of heightened scrutiny following the Daily Mail’s report, which documented details of their alleged extramarital relations.

Representatives for Wasserman, LA28 and NBC Sports all did not respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment at time of publication.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Feau denied having an affair with Wasserman in full.

“It is not true,” Feau told the news outlet. “I did not have an affair with Casey Wasserman.”

She additionally told the site that her move to LA28 came after years working on the city’s Olympics bid and a desire to represent the team as a born-and-raised Los Angeleno.

“My reasoning to make the jump was because I am from Los Angeles, born and raised, I was here during the ’84 Olympics as a little girl,” Feau told the Daily Mail. “The Casey Wassermans and [former L.A. Mayor] Eric Garcettis of the world had a much different experience in the ’84 games than I did as a little girl growing up in the neighborhood that I grew up in. So for me, it was important to jump over and make sure that we have a real presence in communities that are normally not as impacted by the Olympic Games. It wasn’t because he moved me over there to quiet me down or any of the nonsense I’ve heard.”

One of the Daily Mail’s 11 anonymous sources it cited for the report — which chronicled Wasserman’s “serial cheater” pattern of wooing female employees dating back nearly 20 years, including his former private jet attendant and now-girlfriend, Jenny Chandler — alleged that Wasserman’s affair with Feau was an “open secret” as it played out when she was in his employ.

“Everybody knew about it. People at the Olympics know about it. It’s not a big secret,” the individual said. “He started seeing Jenny more frequently. I know he and Patricia had a terrible falling out. Her heart was broken. She took off work for several weeks to recover. She came back, moved out of her office and moved to the Olympics – less close to Casey. It ended before COVID.”

Chandler also cited Wasserman’s affair with his secretary in a March 2021 email to his now-separated wife Laura Ziffren. In it, she confessed her own longstanding affair with the mogul.

“He f–ked Christine multiple times. And have relationship w[i]th Patricia, who still works for multiple times for years,” Chandler wrote in the email, published Thursday by the Daily Mail.

Sources for the exposé also included friends with firsthand knowledge of Wasserman’s years of alleged “pathological” sexual pursuits.

“He zeroes in on women,” one individual said. “He usually has a few going at a time. He does this whole love bombing thing. It becomes this sexting, cyber affair. He makes them feel they’re the only one and he’ll leave his wife.”

Six sources accused Wasserman of having an affair with his assistant in 2005-2006, around the time of his daughter Stella’s birth. He broke off the affair shortly after convincing her to leave his firm, but alleged affairs with assistants continued over the years, the Daily Mail reported.