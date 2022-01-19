FBI

CBS

Ratings: CBS Tops Tuesday in Total Viewers, Despite Airing All Reruns

by | January 19, 2022 @ 9:31 AM

Encores from the ”FBI“ universe overshadowed the rest of broadcast — including another strong ”Superman & Lois“ performance

CBS was the only broadcast network to air all repeats on Tuesday, but it still topped primetime in terms of total viewers. That fact threw some cold water on the competition, and overshadowed another pretty good night (relatively speaking) for The CW.

The CW tied Fox again last night in ratings among adults 18-49. And “Superman & Lois” actually ticked up a hair in total viewers from the previous week’s season premiere. Ava DuVernay’s “Naomi” did decent enough.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Yellowjackets

‘Yellowjackets’ Season Finale Draws 1.3 Million Viewers Across Multiple Platforms
Sundance Film Festival 2022

Why Sundance Film Buyers Are Bracing for Red-Hot Sales After Last Year’s Record Deals
bobby kotick activision

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Would Make $293 Million If He’s Fired After Microsoft Deal
4400

Ratings: The CW’s ‘4400’ Jumps 16% in Viewers on MLK Day

Fox Entertainment Boss Defends ‘Monarch’ Delay: ‘The Show Is Too Important to Us’

What Exactly Is the Metaverse — And Why People Are Talking About It?
scream-5-image

How ‘Scream’ Reboot Scored as the Year’s First Box Office Hit
"Joe Millionaire," "Call Me Kat," "Pivoting" (Fox)

Ratings: Fox Has a Rough Night With ‘Joe Millionaire,’ ‘Call Me Kat’ and ‘Pivoting’
Jeopardy Amy Schneider

‘Jeopardy!’ Just Passed ’60 Minutes’ to Become the Most-Watched Non-Sports Show on TV
Good Sam

Ratings: CBS’ ‘Good Sam’ Slips From Weak Start
scream spider-man no way home box office

Will ‘Scream’ Scare ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Off the Box Office Throne?