Ratings: CBS Tops Tuesday in Total Viewers, Despite Airing All Reruns

Encores from the ”FBI“ universe overshadowed the rest of broadcast — including another strong ”Superman & Lois“ performance

The CW tied Fox again last night in ratings among adults 18-49. And “Superman & Lois” actually ticked up a hair in total viewers from the previous week’s season premiere. Ava DuVernay’s “Naomi” did decent enough.

CBS was the only broadcast network to air all repeats on Tuesday, but it still topped primetime in terms of total viewers. That fact threw some cold water on the competition, and overshadowed another pretty good night (relatively speaking) for The CW.

Though CBS was No. 1 in terms of total viewers, NBC finished first in ratings among adults 18-49. Thank goodness for “This Is Us.”

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “American Auto” at 8 p.m. had a 0.4 rating and 2.3 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Grand Crew” got a 0.3 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. “This Is Us” at 9 earned a 0.7 rating and 4.7 million total viewers. “New Amsterdam” at 10 received a 0.3 rating and 3.4 million total viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.3 million, ABC was third in total viewers with 2.6 million.

For ABC, “Judge Steve Harvey” at 8 drew a 0.6 rating and 4.3 million total viewers. At 9, “Abbott Elementary” put up a 0.5 rating and 2.9 million total viewers. “Black-ish” at 9:30 had a 0.3 rating and 1.9 million total viewers. At 10, “Queens” got a 0.2 rating and 1.2 million total viewers.

Fox and The CW tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.3 million, The CW was fifth with 925,000.

For Fox, following a rerun, “Our Kind of People” at 9 managed a 0.2 rating and 1.1 million total viewers.

For The CW, “Superman & Lois” at 8 had a 0.2 rating and 1.1 million total viewers. At 9, “Naomi” got a 0.1 rating and 734,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.