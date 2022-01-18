4400

Ratings: The CW’s ‘4400’ Jumps 16% in Viewers on MLK Day

by | January 18, 2022 @ 9:02 AM

But ABC dominates primetime with simulcast of ESPN’s NFL Playoffs game

The CW’s “4400” returned strong (for The CW) on Monday, when most programs were coded as specials due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Not that The CW was competitive — it was not. But “4400” jumped 16% from the previous original episode’s (Dec. 13) total-viewer tally, and was +17% from its season-to-date average. Only the series premiere on Oct. 25 performed better than last night’s episode.

