Ratings: Fox Has a Rough Night With ‘Joe Millionaire,’ ‘Call Me Kat’ and ‘Pivoting’

Meanwhile, CBS’ ”Ghosts“ just keep reaching a larger and larger audience

CBS had some better moments, as both “Young Sheldon” and “Ghosts” drew their largest audiences of the season. For freshman comedy “Ghosts,” that means another new series high. That’s been happening seemingly every week.

Sucks not having “Thursday Night Football.” Last night, Fox had a pretty rough primetime, airing new episodes of “Joe Millionaire,” “Call Me Kat” and “Pivoting.” None of them landed.

As a result of its sitcom success, CBS tied NBC atop the Nielsen leader board among adults 18-49. CBS was No. 1 in terms of total viewers.

CBS and NBC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary numbers. CBS was first in total viewers with 5.4 million, NBC was second with 3.5 million.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.7 rating and 7.4 million total viewers. At 8:30, “United States of Al” had a 0.5 rating and 5.3 million total viewers. “Ghosts” at 9 drew a 0.6 rating and 6.3 million total viewers. At 9:30, “B Positive” got a 0.5 rating and 4.8 million total viewers. A 10 o’clock “Bull” closed out primetime with a 0.4 rating and 4.4 million total viewers.

For NBC, “The Blacklist” at 8 started the evening off with a 0.4 rating and 3.3 million total viewers. At 9, “Law & Order: SVU” earned a 0.6 rating and 4.1 million total viewers. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 10 received a 0.5 rating and 3.2 million total viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.4 and in total viewers with 2.8 million. “Women of the Movement” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.4 rating and 2.9 million total viewers. At 10, “Let the World See,” another special, had a 0.4 rating and 2.5 million total viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and in viewers with 1.4 million. “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer?” at 8 got a 0.3 rating and 1.6 million total viewers, down from last week’s two-hour premiere. At 9, the “Call Me Kat” time slot premiere had a 0.3 rating and 1.5 million total viewers. The time-slot premiere for freshman series “Pivoting” at 9:30 settled for a 0.2 rating and 987,000 total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 633,000. “Walker” at 8 received a 0.1 rating and 994,000 total viewers. A rerun followed.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.