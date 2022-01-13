Ratings: CBS’ ‘Good Sam’ Slips From Weak Start

Medical drama settles for 0.2 rating among adults 18-49 in Week 2

CBS, which started primetime off well with a “Price Is Right” first-responders special, ended up in a third-place tie with ABC Wednesday in the adults 18-49 demographic. CBS was second to NBC in terms of total viewers.

Things are getting worse for “Good Sam.” The new CBS medical drama got off to a bad start last week . Last night, Episode 2 did even worse.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m. earned a 0.8 rating and 7.1 million total viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” posted a 0.8 rating and 7.2 million total viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 received a 0.7 rating and 5.7 million total viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.5, but fourth in total viewers with 2 million. “I Can See Your Voice” at 8 had a 0.4 rating and 2.2 million total viewers. At 9, “Next Level Chef” whipped up a 0.5 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.5 million, ABC was third with 2.5 million.

For CBS, a “Price Is Right” primetime special at 8 put up a 0.6 rating and 4.8 million total viewers. “The Amazing Race” at 9 received a 0.5 rating and 3.4 million total viewers. At 10, “Good Sam” settled for a 0.2 rating and 2.4 million total viewers.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 landed a 0.6 rating and 3.4 million total viewers. At 8:30, “The Wonder Years” had a 0.4 rating and 2.5 million total viewers. “The Conners” at 9 received a 0.5 rating and 3.2 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Home Economics” got a 0.4 rating and 2.1 million total viewers. “The Chase” at 10 closed out primetime with a 0.3 rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 551,000. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 582,000 total viewers. At 9, “Batwoman” got a 0.1 rating and 519,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.