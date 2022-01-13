Good Sam

CBS

Ratings: CBS’ ‘Good Sam’ Slips From Weak Start

by | January 13, 2022 @ 9:15 AM

Medical drama settles for 0.2 rating among adults 18-49 in Week 2

Things are getting worse for “Good Sam.” The new CBS medical drama got off to a bad start last week. Last night, Episode 2 did even worse.

CBS, which started primetime off well with a “Price Is Right” first-responders special, ended up in a third-place tie with ABC Wednesday in the adults 18-49 demographic. CBS was second to NBC in terms of total viewers.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

