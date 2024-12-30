Chappell Roan Ranks Her 2024 Looks: ‘Why Yes, I Do Consider Myself to Be Iconique’

Chappell Roan had some truly wild looks over the course of 2024, so it’s no surprise even she needed to take a moment, reflect, and rank them. “Why yes, i do consider myself to be iconique,” she quipped in her Instagram post with her personal rankings.

But, “It’s my OPINION!!!!!” the “Pink Pony Club” singer added.

If you don’t want to watch all 10 slides, we will dish it out for you here:

10) The look she had on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

9) Her Lollapalooza 2024 get-up

8) Her “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” outfit

7) What she wore during the second weekend of Coachella 2024

6) Her VMA performance

5) The first weekend of Coachella 2024

4) VMA carpet (triggered)

3) Her NPR Tiny Desk Concert look

2) what she wore to a Grammy after party — “turned into good luck babe cover,” she adds

1) Her Statue of Liberty costume from the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival.

Chappell Roan has had a meteoric rise this summer. Along with being named as Billboard’s Top Artist of 2024, her daytime crowds at festivals broke records (nearly 80,000 turned out for her set at Lollapalooza). Following her performance as Lady Liberty at Gov Ball in New York City, she broke down in front of fans at her show in Raleigh, North Carolina. She admitted that her “career is just kind of going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up.”

The singer has been open about her mental health struggles in the past. Roan previously opened up about her journey with bipolar II disorder in a TikTok video in May 2023. And she’s been frank and honest about her need to set boundaries as her growing fame caused her to experience “too many nonconsensual” encounters with fans.

Fortunately, the fans have backed her wholeheartedly. Check out how her performance at this year’s Austin City Limits played out: