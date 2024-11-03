Chappell Roan Debuts New Country-Tinged Song on ‘SNL’ | Video

With a hefty stack of hit songs under her belt, Chappell Roan had her pick of what she’d play during her inaugural turn on “SNL.” But after performing the anthemic “Pink Pony Club” for her first song, Roan instead played a brand-new song for her second performance of the night. How new? It’s so new we don’t even know the title of the song yet — it might be titled “She Gets the Job Done.”

The country-tinged song is certainly different from Roan’s other hits, with a fiddle front-and-center and some twang in her voice. But it’s still a Chappell Roan song, which means it comes complete with a shout-a-long chorus and impressive runs.

Watch the performance below.

Chappell Roan performing her brand new single ‘She Gets The Job Done’ on SNL! ✨ pic.twitter.com/WjCxpSlXxF — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) November 3, 2024

Roan is coming off a summer in which she catapulted to fame. Having worked as an artist for a decade, she opened for Olivia Rodrigo on the “GUTS” tour before she exploded in popularity, with songs like “Good Luck, Babe!,” “Hot to Go” and “Pink Pony Club” lighting up the charts. She drew record crowds at festivals and is expected to notch a number of Grammy nominations for next year’s ceremony.

Now, could a new album — a follow-up to last year’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” — be in the works, given the new song debut?