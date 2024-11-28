Where to Stream ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Special

Television and Thanksgiving have gone hand-in-hand for decades. Every year, millions of Americans start off turkey day with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC before enjoying their meals and eventual leftovers with NFL football games.

There are also a myriad of Thanksgiving specials that have appeared on your favorite shows over the years, from “The One With All the Thanksgivings” on “Friends” and “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!” on “Gossip Girl,” to the long list of holiday episodes from “Bob’s Burgers.” But one special stands head and shoulders above the rest: “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”

The 10th primetime TV special based on the Peanuts comic strip, the 25-minute episode first premiered in 1973. Since then, it’s become a fall classic. Wondering where you can watch now in 2024? Here’s everything you need to know:

Where can I watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving?”

There’s only one way to stream this particular holiday staple — on Apple TV+.

The streamer is currently home to all of the Peanuts classics, including the Halloween-themed “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown.” They even have a couple of original Peanuts series of their own, including “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show” and “Camp Snoopy.”

Unless you want to buy a DVD, that’s where your options end. Though you can technically watch this Thanksgiving special on Amazon Prime Video, but only through an Apple TV+ membership add-on.

How much is an Apple TV+ subscription?

Apple’s streaming service costs $9.99 a month after a seven-day free trial. So if you haven’t used your free trial yet, you may be able to watch this holiday classic for free.

Also, Apple TV+ is included for three months after you purchase an Apple device. But be careful… that deal is only eligible for 90 days after the device was purchased.