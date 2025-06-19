Chris Hayes Is Amused That ‘Frequent Trump Ass-Kisser’ Tucker Carlson Broke With President Over Iran | Video

Chris Hayes on Wednesday examined what he described as a “MAGA civil war” over the possibility of military intervention in Iran. What the MSNBC host discussed was alarming, but he did take a moment to chuckle wryly over one particular aspect of this “civil war,” the fact that “frequent Trump ass-kisser” Tucker Carlson has broken with Trump over the issue and ended up as a result in a shouting match with Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

First though, Hayes got into how Trump’s apparent support for attacking Iran contrasts the fact that he repeatedly campaigned against the previous disastrous foreign policy favored by the Republican Party — including by multiple current Trump lackeys. That would be the unprovoked invasion of Iraq under George W. Bush which, as Hayes reminded his viewers, was “based on lies.”

After playing some clips of those lies, Hayes said they “almost gave me a rage stroke… those lies and that war defined the Republican Party in some ways for a generation, which is partly why it felt to many within the Republican Party. I mean, the base of the party, like a breath of fresh air when Trump ripped into Jeb Bush, who was trying to rehabilitate his brother’s legacy.”

Hayes then played a clip from the 2015 Republican debates of Trump denouncing Bush and the war he started, and continued, “but a decade later, here we are. What has actually changed? George W Bush’s domestic policy was an enormous tax cut for the rich and cuts to the social safety net for everyone else. His foreign policy was reckless wars of choice in the Middle East. While Donald Trump’s domestic policy is a huge tax cut for the rich and cuts to the social safety net for everyone else, and his foreign policy is looking a lot like reckless war of choice in the Middle East.”

Hayes then played clips of how various MAGA figures are reacting to the possibility of war with Iran, noting that “by all appearances, those Iran hawks seem to be winning the MAGA Civil War. New York Times reporting Trump is shaping his foreign policy specifically in response” to the arguments of particularly bellicose war supporters.

“But,” Hayes continued, “there is a not so small contingent of the MAGA base, a big one I think generationally, the young folks, that appears to feel genuinely snookered by all this. And I’m not talking about RINO pushovers, but dyed-in-the-wool MAGA faithful. Like disgraced former Fox News host, and frequent Trump ass-kisser, Tucker Carlson and even Trump’s own former top adviser and campaign chairman, Steve Bannon.”

Hayes then played a clip of a recent appearance by Carlson on Bannon’s podcast, where Carlson among other things called Trump “a deeply humane, kind person” and worried that going to war in Iraq will “end, I believe, Trump’s presidency.”

Hayes then played a clip in which Bannon said in part that such a war would “thwart what we’re doing with the most important thing, which is the deportation of of the illegal alien invaders that are here.”

“Ah, yes, yes, yes, don’t start a new war in the Middle East. We have to focus on terrorizing 13 million neighbors of ours,” Hayes joked at that. Then, he ran a clip of the now-famous argument Carlson got into with Cruz over the issue, when Hayes grilled Cruz for having a severe lack of knowledge about the country he advocated attacking.

“Wow, ohhhh ho ho ho,” Hayes said, laughing and hiding sheepishly behind his on-air notes after the clip ended on the moment the two right wingers were screaming at each other.

Then he resumed discussing the larger matter, declaring that “the dirty little secret of Trumpism and the MAGA movement and the current Republican Party and its trajectory, really, over the last 20 years, is that behind all the rendering, when you actually look at what are they doing… What are the actual policies, so many of the actual policies are just the same reheated platform that Republicans have been pushing for as long as I’ve covered politics.”

You can watch the whole clip below: