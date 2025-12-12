Chris Matthews Says Trump Already Kicked Off Midterms Tour in Pennsylvania Because MAGA Is ‘Vulnerable’ | Video

Chris Matthews pointed to Donald Trump’s visit to Pennsylvania this week as the first signs of the 2026 election.

On Friday’s “Morning Joe,” Matthews explained that the signs of wear on the Republican party in swing states like Pennsylvania are showing, which is why Trump headed to the state for a rally-like speech Tuesday night. Matthews said the president went there because he knows the Republicans are becoming vulnerable across the country.

“The first sign of next year’s election was this week when Trump went up to [Pennsylvania] – he knows where he’s vulnerable,” Matthews said.

“He knows where all the vulnerable seats are. And the Democrats have targeted those very seats to change again next year. So, we’re watching the beginning of the ’26 election right now.”

Trump characteristically leapfrogged from one topic to the next at the rally, at one point wondering aloud, “Why is it we only take people from s—thole countries, right? Why can’t we have some people from Norway? Sweden? Just a few? Let us have a few from Denmark. Do you mind sending us a few people? Send us some nice people.”

Instead, Trump claimed America only takes immigrants “from Somalia, places that are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime. The only thing they’re good at is going after ships.”

Others have also noted Trump’s weakening power as the American people struggle under a flagging economy. Pete Buttigieg pointed to Indiana’s vote to not redistrict despite Trump’s urging and threats as a clear indicator that people are preparing for a post-Trump political world.

“In the same way that before taking over this country, he took over his party, I think the way that his party is starting to collapse will be first within his party and then more broadly in the country,” Buttigieg said. “But here is the thing, these Republicans are doing something that many in my party are still struggling to do – which is actually to imagine what happens next.”

He added: “They’re doing this because they’re thinking ahead because they are aware of something we know as a fact is true, but we have trouble actually picturing, which is that a day will come when Donald Trump is no longer active in American politics.”