Cinemark Theatres to Begin Reopening March 13 in Los Angeles

Cinemark Theatres will begin to open its more than 10 theatres in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, March 13 and continue through Monday, March 15, when nearly 90% of its domestic circuit will be open, the chain announced Friday.

“Cinemark is thrilled to once again offer Los Angeles movie lovers the chance to see a movie on our big screens with sight and sound technology that truly cannot be replicated at home,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said. “Los Angeles is one of the most meaningful moviegoing markets in the world, and we look forward to providing moviegoers the entertainment experience they have been craving with the health and safety protocols they can trust. With an extensive list of blockbusters set to release in the coming months and nearly 90 percent of our U.S. circuit open, there is no better time to get back to the theatre.”

With the addition of the L.A. market, nearly 90% of Cinemark’s domestic circuit will be open by March 15. All theaters, of course, will meet enhanced cleaning and safety protocols, which they outline as the following: