‘Citadel: Diana’ Has Matilda De Angelis Double Crossing and Taking Names in First Trailer

Prepare for more double crossing, high-stakes fights and nervous breakdowns because Amazon Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for “Citadel: Diana,” the latest thriller set in the “Citadel” universe. All six episodes of the series will premiere on the streamer globally on Oct. 10.

“I’m not going to be done with this until I know why they died. I’m not going to stop,” Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis) says in the first moments of the trailer. That’s how “Citadel” introduces viewers to the tragic death of Diana’s parents. Naturally, that loss leads Diana to do what any one of us would: partner with a mysterious man to become an awesome spy in order to enact revenge.

The rest of the video is filled with high-octane shots of Diana embracing her spy double life, from unveiling a fresh and aggressively chic look to beating up a man with her bare hands and brushing up on her sharpshooting skills. “I can make sure you get the one thing you really want… Citadel technology,” Diana promises her new (and very much untrustworthy) allies. But as Diana embraces her double life more and more, it becomes less clear who she can trust.

“You make me nervous when you act like this,” Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio) says to her as they chat beside a private plane.

“I can do worse than make you nervous,” Diana fires back. Watch the full trailer below:

“Citadel: Diana” is set in Milan in the year 2023. Eight years after the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by its enemy syndicate Manticore, Diana Cavalieri is still working as a Citadel mole within Manticore. At long last, she sees a way out and a way to disappear forever. The catch? That saving grace comes at the hands of unexpected ally; Edo Zani, the heir of Manticore Italy and son of Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), the head of the Italian organization.

In addition to De Angelis, Cervasio and Lombardi, “Citadel: Diana” stars Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz and Filippo Nigro.

The series is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who is also the head writer. Gina Gardini serves as the series’ showrunner and executive producer. Other writers include Ilaria Bernardini, Gianluca Bernardini, Laura Colella and Giordana Mari. “Citadel: Diana” is produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Cattleya (“ZeroZeroZero”) — part of ITV Studios. Other executive producers include Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, David Weil, Giovanni Stabilini and Emanuele Savoini, as well as Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes from AGBO. Midnight Radio is also an EP. The drama was created with the support of the Italian Ministry of Culture — Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual.

All six episodes of “Citadel: Diana” drop Oct. 10, followed by India’s “Citadel: Honey Bunny” on Nov. 7. “Citadel” has been renewed for a second season and Season 1 is currently available to stream on Prime Video.