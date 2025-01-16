CNN’s Wolf Blitzer May Move to Daytime Slot Amid Network Shake Ups

Wolf Blitzer could soon be joining CNN’s daytime programming lineup.

The veteran anchor, who has lead the early evening news program “The Situation Room” since 2001, may make the move to mid-to-late mornings, according to Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter. Under the plan reportedly being considered, the 76-year-old would co-anchor the new program with Pamela Brown, who is currently in the 11 a.m. time slot, and give Blitzer an additional hour of air time.

It’s currently unclear whether the new program would keep “The Situation Room” name or how the potential schedule change will ultimately impact the rest of the network’s programming lineup. According to Darcy, Kasie Hunt and Jake Tapper may see their schedules shift under one scenario being discussed.

Representatives for CNN declined to comment on the report.

The potential programming shakeup comes as CNN CEO Mark Thompson has been making an aggressive push for a digital transformation at the network as linear TV ratings have tumbled.

In a memo to staff in July, Thompson revealed that around 100 roles would be cut as part of the digital transformation. Thompson’s restructuring plans are wide-reaching, with a formal merger announced for CNN’s three newsrooms which include US Newsgathering (TV), International Newsgathering (TV) and Global Digital News. Longtime CNN executive Virginia Moseley will steer the combined newsroom, responsible for all reporting for CNN platforms.

Additionally, Thompson said the network would launch subscription-based offerings, including one by the end of 2024, and announced the creation of TV Futures Lab, which will develop and manage the network’s streaming and VOD programming, which is available on the Max platform.