Sean Hannity Takes Biden’s Farewell to the Woodshed: ‘Mumbling, Uninspiring, Riddled With Visions of Grandeur’ | Video

Sean Hannity has been blasting Joe Biden nightly on Fox News for more than four years, but added some extra spite to the “Hannity” monologue sauce on Wednesday night, spending more than straight 11 minutes shredding the outgoing president’s farewell speech.

Biden peppered his traditional presidential swan-song, delivered Wednesday evening from the White House, with warnings about an encroaching oligarchy, AI and an “avalanche of misinformation” and “disinformation.”

Hannity was not impressed with Biden’s ominous endcap.

“A pathetic farewell address from a frankly pathetic career politician filled with delusions of success and petty political attacks,” Hannity said.”What you’ve just heard tonight is the typical … every cliché imaginable.”

Hannity said Biden is ending his presidency “a sad, pathetic, angry man that — you decide — what did he accomplish? … He also failed to mention his greatest legacy: the millions upon millions of unvetted illegal immigrants that poured into this country, including violent criminals, murderers, gang members, cartel members, and known terrorists.”

As for Biden’s concern about an oligarchy, Hannity called it “more class warfare against a handful of billionaires, oligarchs he’s calling them, who don’t support him.”

Hannity hit all his usual beats before winding down the excoriating critique – inflation, climate change, censorship, COVID-19, Hunter Biden’s laptop, Afghanistan and more – and of course, he deducted points for delivery.

“It was mumbling, uninspiring, riddled with delusions of grandeur about himself along with doom and gloom about political rivals,” Hannity said. “You decide.”

Watch the whole 11 minutes in the video clip above.