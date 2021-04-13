Colbert Reimagines the Exact ‘Hamilton’ Song You’re Already Humming as a Vaccine Anthem (Video)

Tuesday’s “The Late Show” kicked off with a short video inspired by a recent team up between New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and multihyphenate superstar Lin Manuel-Miranda. And guess what, you definitely won’t be surprised by where it goes.

The duo officiated the opening of a new COVID vaccination center in Times Square, which is a symbolic part of the effort to get Broadway back to full strength. Naturally, the “Late Show” clip used that as a jumping off point for a “Hamilton” parody… and we bet $5 million dollars you already know which song from the smash hit Broadway musical they picked.

Don’t worry, you don’t owe us anything. We’ll just confirm that yes, obviously, the vaccine-inspired song was a parody of “My Shot.” You know, because the vaccine is delivered via a shot. And also, you don’t want to miss your shot because if you do, you won’t develop COVID antibodies.

Watch the clip below, and we’ll post the lyrics underneath it.

On #LSSC tonight: @Lin_Manuel can’t wait for Broadway to get vaccinated so shows can come back. pic.twitter.com/PX0O3Uv4Vw — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 14, 2021

Lyrics:

I am now goin’ to get my shot

I am now goin’ to get my shot

Hey yo I’m so sick of COVID/can theaters please reopen

I am now goin’ to get my shot

I’ma get a slot on Broadway in Mahattan

And stand in line and wait behind Spongebob and Phantom

And if Aladdin tries to cut me then I’ll give him a magic carpet ride

to his Doom

He’s gonna be in the room where I’m slappin’

I’m an actor of the stage

But take no intermissions

If they’re running low on shots/then I’m willing to audition

Yes I’ve got a monologue

I’m well prepared

I ran it by some of the Elmos/working in Times Square

I’ll cry when I get the Pfizer

My eyes will turn to geysers

Tears might be synthesized

I’m a professional empathizer

I’ve learned the only Tony anyone needs

Is the one named Fauci out to beat the disease

That’s called the C-O-V-I-D-Nineteen

Once they’ve jabbed me

I’ll yell scene

They are now administering my shot

They are now administering my shot

And they loved how I act/I got a callback

So in 28 days I’ll get another shot