‘Bridgerton’ Fends Off 2 HBO Max Shows to Top Streaming Chart

HBO Max has been mining the “Game of Thrones” universe to great success lately. Now we have a little game of thrones playing out on the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart, as we see our third different title take the top spot in the past three weeks.

This week, “Bridgerton” returns to the chart and moves straight to the head of the class, unseating the actual “Game of Thrones” spinoff “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and its HBO Max peer “The Pitt.”

“Bridgerton” is the beneficiary of Netflix’s split-season model, with the second half of its fourth season arriving on Feb. 26. This go-round, 5.6 million households watched episode five, the first episode of the second half of the season. That’s an 11% decrease from the 6.4 million who watched the season four premiere back in early February, but still more than enough to rise to number one.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Meanwhile, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” last week’s number one, slid down a spot this week — an impressive feat considering the fantasy series didn’t air a new episode after wrapping its season on February 22.

That’s followed by another HBO Max hit that recently topped the chart, although this one is set in the present day and is about as realistic as they come. That’s “The Pitt,” the critically-lauded hospital drama that has steadily built an audience with its great characters and emergency room verisimilitude.

The Netflix action thriller “The Night Agent” holds steady in fourth place this week, followed by another Netflix favorite, “Love is Blind.”

“Jurassic World: Rebirth,” the box office smash and latest installment in the “Jurassic Park” franchise, emerges in sixth place after arriving on Netflix.

The post-apocalyptic thriller “Paradise” returned to Hulu for its second season with three new episodes on February 23, and that helped the show return to the chart in seventh.

“The Traitors” has proven to be quite the hit for Peacock in its fourth season, with the competition staying in eighth place for the second consecutive week. That’s followed by “Shrinking” on Apple TV+.

Closing out the streaming side this week is “The Bluff,” an R-rated pirate movie set in the 1840s that finds Priyanka Chopra protecting her family against a band of scallywags led by Karl Urban.

Following a few anemic weeks, the linear chart is much more lively this week. We kick things off with “The State of the Union,” as the presidential address aired across most broadcast and news networks on Feb. 24.

That’s followed by “Marshals” on CBS. The combination western and police procedural is a spinoff of the massively popular “Yellowstone,” giving it a built-in audience. While “Yellowstone” originally aired on Paramount Network, the company clearly knows what it has on its hands by opting to air this sequel series on the CBS mothership.

“American Idol” slides down to third after four weeks in the top spot, possibly setting up a duel with “Marshals” for the top spot throughout the spring.

Actually, several other entrants joined the fray as well. “Tracker” returned to CBS on Sunday night following a two month hiatus, landing in fourth. That’s followed by “Survivor,” also on CBS. The popular reality show has re-entered the pop culture discourse of late as it airs its 50th season.

Then there’s “The Voice,” which we traditionally find near the top of the chart. NBC’s singing competition returned on February 23 and only comes in seventh this week, showing just how packed the linear schedule has become.

ABC’s popular procedural “Will Trent” was frequently the lone scripted show on our chart in recent weeks, but it gets pushed down to 10th amid all the new arrivals.

Finally, we can’t have a linear chart without a little “Wheel of Fortune” as the game show nabs three spots in this week’s Top 10.