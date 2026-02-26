HBO Max Owns Streaming Chart as ‘Knight’ and ‘The Pitt’ Take Top Spots

The future of HBO Max – and its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery – may be uncertain, but the streamer’s present is very strong. That’s because HBO Max has the top two spots on this week’s Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart, a very rare instance even for a premium streamer that has rolled out some of TV’s biggest hits over the last few years.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is back in first place this week, after sliding down to fourth last week. The “Game of Thrones” spinoff was aided this week by its season finale and continued garnering rave reviews from critics, with some going so far as to say it has saved the larger franchise. “Thrones” fans won’t have to wait long for more, as HBO has already begun teasing the next season of its other Westeros-based show, “House of the Dragon,” for release in June.

After “Knight” we have “The Pitt,” the award-winning hospital drama that has steadily climbed the streaming chart over the course of its second season. The show slides down one spot this week, but with “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” now wrapped, it has an open runway for the final eight episodes of its season.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

With HBO Max claiming the top two spots, we now move to a Netflix block as the streamer claims the next five entries on the chart. “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” starts things off in third place. The documentary series promises an “eye opening” look at the popular reality show through interviews with contestants, judges, and host Tyra Banks herself.

“The Night Agent” is in fourth place as the action thriller returns for its third season. Overall viewership was slightly down for the new season, as 4.3 million households watched the first episode in the first four days it was available, compared to 5.1 million for season two. However, the show clearly has its diehard fans, as 14% of households that watched binged the entire season in the first 48 hours it was available.

Everyone’s favorite reality dating show, “Love is Blind,” is next in fifth. “Joe’s College Road Trip,” the R-rated Tyler Perry comedy, falls three spots down to sixth. Closing out the Netflix block is “The Lincoln Lawyer,” which falls five spots this week, from second to seventh.

Meanwhile, “The Traitors” is proving to be a hit for Peacock, as the competition returns to the chart this week, landing in eighth.

“Shrinking,” the Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, is ninth as it returns for its third season.

Closing out the streaming chart is “Cross,” on Prime Video. The crime thriller returned for its second season on Feb. 11 and cracks the chart for the first time this week.

Linear TV continues to experience some winter doldrums. Once again, “American Idol” tops the chart, upping its streak to four-straight weeks. “Will Trent,” in fourth place, is the lone scripted show to make the Top 10 this week.

The rest of the chart belongs to old standbys: “America’s Funniest Home Videos” places second and eighth this week with back-to-back airings on Feb. 22. “Wheel of Fortune” once again owns half of the chart, going as high as third place. Last but not least is “Jeopardy!,” which closes things out at No. 10.