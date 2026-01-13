Bill Maher Blasts Hollywood as the ‘Epicenter of Woke Stupid,’ Defends Cultural Appropriation as ‘Sharing’ | Video

Bill Maher ranted about Hollywood being the “epicenter of woke” and it’s crackdown on cultural appropriation.

In a chat with Joel Edgerton on his “Club Random” podcast, the host slammed the entertainment industry for being against appropriating, which he pointed out used to be called “cultural sharing.” Maher said that in speaking out against cultural appropriation, Hollywood often comes off sounding “stupid.”

“The epicenter of woke stupid is this town,” Maher said. “It really is. And things like, appropriation, we used to love that, you know? It was called culturally sharing. We thought it was a great idea. Now, obviously, if you steal something, I mean, you know, Elvis – did he steal from Black culture? He sang the way he sang. He grew up in the South. I mean, the cultures mixed, you know. I don’t – I think it’s just pointless to hate him for it.”

He added: “They were mad at, who did the movie about Leonard Bernstein with the ‘Jew nose’ they called it – Bradley Cooper. I mean, ‘Jew nose.’ Do they even know how stupid they sound? I mean, to use that word. They made up this horrible word and then were like, ‘Oh, but we’re the good people. We’re saying, whoa, no, Jew nose.’ It’s just so silly.”

Along with the continued success of Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, HBO also recently opted to stay in business with the comedian. “Real Time With Bill Maher” was renewed through 2028. Season 24 of the show is set to premiere on Jan. 23.

“Real Time With Bill Maher” is known for the host’s sarcastic tone and unapologetic political commentary. Despite numerous Emmy nominations, the variety talk series has never won an Emmy for the show itself.