Billie Eilish Condemns Trump Admin ICE Raids in MLK Honors Speech: ‘Seeing Our Neighbors Being Kidnapped’ | Video

Just a few months after calling out billionaires for hoarding their wealth, Billie Eilish condemned the Trump administration’s climate and immigration policies in a moving speech during the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Award on Sunday.

Accepting the awards for Environmental Justice, the award-winning artist admitted she didn’t feel deserving, and that it was “very strange” to be celebrated for her environmental justice efforts “at a time where it feels less achievable than ever.”

“We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped,” she said. “Resources to fight the climate crisis being cut, fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet and people’s health, access to food and health care becoming a privilege for the wealthy, instead of a basic human right for all Americans.”

“It is very clear that protecting our planet and our communities are not a priority for this administration,” Eilish continued. “And it’s really hard to celebrate that when we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets.”

Watch the full speech below:

Billie's full acceptance speech for being honored with the 'Environmental Justice Award' at the MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards last night in Atlanta, Georgia! 🌍



📸: 21liliaa via TikTok pic.twitter.com/MhthIrMr19 — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) January 18, 2026

Eilish noted that she remained inspired by other honorees like Viola Davis at the event and thanked her mom for raising her with these particular values. She concluded by explaining why she chooses to speak out against injustices when others in her position don’t.

“All I really have is a platform, and I think it’s my responsibility to use it,” Eilish said. “So I feel like I’m just doing what anyone in my position should be doing.”

It’s not the first time she’s done so. Back in October, when Eilish accepted the Music Innovator Award at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, she encouraged the wealthy to spread the wealth.

“If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?” she said at the time. “No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

Two weeks later, she called out billionaire Elon Musk specifically on her Instagram stories, calling him a “f–king pathetic p—y bitch coward.”